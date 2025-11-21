Review: DUTCH NATIONAL BALLET at New York City Center-Absolutely Charming

The renowned company, Dutch National Ballet (DNB) is performing at New York City Center through Saturday, November 22nd. Under the direction of Artistic Director, Ted Brandsen and Artistic Associate Director, Rachel Beaujean, the company features a total of 77 dancers and 16 dancers in its Junior Company.

DNB has the distinction of being the largest ballet company in the Netherlands and presents some 130 performances annually at home and around the globe. We are indeed fortunate to have this extremely talented, charming company performing in at City Center. There is a Program A and a Program B being presented each with different works.

We attended Thursday evening when DNB performed Program A. The variety of pieces in the production delighted the audience. The program opened with the US Premiere of The Chairman Dances. It is choreographed by Ted Brandsen and the Composer is John Adams. This enchanting piece was performed by 18 of the company’s dancers. Dressed in flowing white costumes, their precise, lithe movements created a dreamy, fascinating kaleidoscope of movement.

The program continued with the NY Premiere of Two and Only choreographed by Wubkje Kuindersma performed by dancers, Timothy Van Poucke and Conor Wamsley. The piece was complemented by the music of Michael Benjamin who played “Long Overdue” on guitar and “From Blue to Red” on piano. This modern, alluring piece, highlighted by complex lifts and turns, showcased the men’s grace and muscularity. The choreography had sharp, well-defined movements that worked wonderfully with the music.

The third piece on Program A was a beautiful pas de deux, Other Dances performed by Olga Smirnova and Jacopo Tissi that reached the heights of dance perfection. The choreography is by Jerome Robbins with music by Frederic Chopin performed on stage by pianist, Ryoko Kondo. Smirnova and Tisi exhibited incredible control whether dancing as a pair or in their solos. This is an elegant work that enchanted the audience.

(Other Dances - Photo by ©Altin Kaftira)

After a brief intermission, the program continued with a charismatic, piece, Trio Kage that is making its US Premiere. Performed to accordion music by Vincent Van Amsterdam, the dancers were Lore Zonderman, Kira, Hilli, and Giorgi Potskhishvili. Trio Kage is cleverly choreographed by Alexei Ratmansky. The dance depicts the various flirtations of one man and two women. The three dancers were ideal to capture the piece’s playfulness.

Program A concluded with a NY Premiere, Frank Bridge Variations that enjoys the choreography of Hans Van Manen with music by Composer, Benjamin Britten. This dance has a modern appeal as the 10 dancers, clad in unitards in deep earth tones, performed in solos, duets and ensemble segments. It was an excellent work to top off a delightful evening of dance.

The company’s fabulous attire is attributable to the talents of costume designers Francois-Noel Cherpin, Wubkje Kuindersma, Santo Loquasto, and Keso Dekker. And the lighting was a stunning complement to the show. The lighting designers include Wunand Van Der Horst, Bert Dalhuysen, and Jennifer Tipton.

Danish National Ballet succeeds in bringing the the majesty of dance to audiences. They are a premier dance company and we highly suggest that you see their outstanding performances. For more information on the company, please visit Welcome! | Nationale Opera & Ballet.

New York City Center is located at 131 West 55th Street, New York NY 10019. For more information, to learn about upcoming performances, and for ticketing please visit Home | New York City Center.

Photo Credit: Lead Photo-The Chairman Dances ©Marc Haegeman

