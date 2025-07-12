Review: BEAUTY AND THE BEAST National Tour Kicks Off in Chicago

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The new national tour of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST is gorgeous and full of Disney stage magic. Disney Theatrical Group has pulled out all the stops for the first tour of this musical in 25 years. I wore out my VHS tape of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST as a child; Alan Menken and Howard Ashman’s classic music and lyrics have a special place in my heart. But this was actually my first time seeing any stage version of this show—and it was absolutely the one to see.

Director and choreographer Matt West helms this new tour. West’s staging brings to life many beloved moments and visual staples from the 1991 Disney film, but he also ups the ante with some classic Broadway-inspired fare.

This production is a visual feast. Stanley A. Meyer’s set faithfully renders some iconic spots from the film (namely, the pivotal West Wing in the Beast’s castle is brought to stunning life here). While I think the set could have used a few more physical components, Darrell Maloney’s projections add some extra texture and color to the staging. Ann Hould-Ward’s costumes are absolutely breathtaking—Belle’s indelible yellow ballgown becomes glittering haute couture here. Hould-Ward won the 1994 Tony Award for her original designs, and it’s easy to see why. No detail has been spared. The colors and the tailoring are precise and wonderful, with some special Disney touches. Lumiere’s candlesticks sends off real fire, and when Mrs. Potts appears on-stage for the first time, real steam comes out of her teapot. Perhaps the most delightful magic trick of all is little Chip on a tea table. Charming Levi Blaise Coleman (who alternates with Beatrice Godddard Beggs) seems to be a floating tea cup; his body is somehow concealed with the set piece.

This cast has a big challenge taking on these beloved Disney characters, and they deliver. Kyra Belle Johnson is a pitch-perfect Belle (and, yes, that’s actually her middle name). She has a crystalline, soaring, and powerful voice that’s totally Disney princess. Her vocals are stunning, and I was sold from her first few notes in the opening number. Johnson also leans into Belle’s strong-willed and independent tendencies — which are wisely highlighted and expanded in Linda Woolverton’s book. The musical makes clear that Belle is no blushing damsel in distress—she’s an independent and curious young woman who wants to forge her own path. Fergie L. Philippe is a good match for Johnson as the Beast. He’s mastered the Beast’s signature growl and short-tempered outbursts, but I most enjoyed his singing. Philippe has a resonant and clear baritone, and he deploys it wonderfully in his solo “ If I Can’t Love Her” — a song newly created for the stage show with music by Menken and lyrics by Tim Rice (as with all the additional lyrics.) I appreciate that the show offers more insight into the Beast’s interiority.

Danny Gardner’s performance as Lumiere is easily one of the main highlights. He has a terrific physicality as a candlestick, and his delivery is suitably warm. Gardner is immensely charming. The highlight of the production is “Be Our Guest,” in large part because Gardner’s at the helm.

“Be Our Guest” is also a magnificent showpiece for West’s choreography; a dance break turns into a full Follies-style spectacle. It’s exhilarating.

Javier Ignacio is also a delight as Lumiere’s exasperated sidekick, Cogsworth. Cameron Monroe Thomas and Holly Ann Butler likewise capture the eccentricities of the anthropomorphic feather duster Babette and the vanity Madame. Stephen Mark Lukas is slick and hilarious as Gaston, and his unqualified self-assurance and insistence that a woman like Belle’s only dream should be to become a wife make him a legitimately terrifying Disney villain in 2025. Harry Francis is also delectable as Gaston’s sidekick LeFou.

I’d also be remiss not to mention Kathy Voytko as Mrs. Potts. I didn’t expect to tear up at this show, but her rendition of the iconic title song was unbelievably moving. Voytko has big shoes to fill, as the role was voiced in the film by the late, great Angela Lansbury. She has a beautiful voice, and her take on Mrs. Potts is gentle but also proper (as befitting an English teapot).



Whether you’re a millennial like me who grew up watching the original Disney film or you’re looking to take young kids to their first musical, this is a wonderful choice. It’s a visual marvel full of Disney magic. This talented cast bring these canonical characters to the stage in a way that pays homage to the source but also allows their personalities and talents to shine.

The Broadway In Chicago engagement of the BEAUTY AND THE BEAST national tour plays through August 2, 2025 at the Cadillac Palace Theater, 151 West Randolph. Tickets start at $40, with $49 rush tickets available for all performances.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

