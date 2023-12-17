Reneé Rapp Set as SNL Musical Guest in January; Jacob Elordi to Host

The episode will air on January 20th.

By: Dec. 17, 2023

Reneé Rapp will make her SNL musical guest debut on January 20, with Jacob Elordi set to host for the first time.

Reneé Rapp is a critically acclaimed multi-hyphenate with experience in music, film / TV acting, and Broadway. The North Carolina native’s career took off when she landed the coveted role of Regina George in the Tony-nominated Mean Girls musical on Broadway in 2019. Shortly after, she found widespread recognition and praise for her performance as Leighton on the HBO Max series The Sex Lives of College Girls written by Mindy Kaling. Rapp then turned her attention back to music, sharing her threadbare insecurities on debut single “Tattoos.” Since then, her songs have caught on like wildfire with listeners.

The multi-hyphenate's entire debut headline tour sold out in a matter of minutes, her inspiring single “Too Well” has impacted the Top 40, and her discography has amassed over 200 million streams and counting. Her upcoming sold out ‘Snow Hard Feelings’ Tour, which kicks off in September with support from Alexander 23 and Towa Bird, sold over 65K tickets within the first 24 hours alone.

Not only that, she will be reprising the role of Regina George in the forthcoming Paramount+ feature adaptation of the Broadway musical Mean Girls. Rapp's 2022 debut EP Everything to Everyone, as well as its deluxe edition, firmly established her pop staying power, while her forthcoming debut LP, Snow Angel, is primed to fully showcase the hitmaker's vulnerable approach to songwriting and stunning vocal range.

Jacob Elordi stars in the Amazon MGM Studios film “Saltburn” and played Elvis Presley in the A24 feature “Priscilla”. Previous credits include Nate Jacobs in HBO's Euphoria and Noah Flynn in Netflix's The Kissing Booth.

Previous hosts this season include Emma Stone, Jason Momoa, Pete Davidson, Bad Bunny, Nate Bargatze and Timothee Chalamet, with musical guests Ice Spice, the Foo Fighters, Boygenius, and Tate McRae.

In addition to the broadcast on NBC, “SNL” streams live on Peacock (11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT). Stream every season of “SNL” now on Peacock.    

“Saturday Night Live” is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.    

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas



