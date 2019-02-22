RenÃ©e Elise Goldsberry and Chris Conner Return to ALTERED CARBON, Plus More

Currently in production on Season Two, ALTERED CARBON, the compelling and sophisticated sci-fi drama starring Anthony Mackie as Takeshi Kovacs confirms the return of fan-favorites Renée Elise Goldsberry as Quellcrist Falconer and Chris Conner as Poe. Visit @strongblacklead and @NXonNetflix for video announcements of their return. Goldsberry plays the role of Quellcrist Falconer, a fierce revolutionary leader with a deep bond to Takeshi Kovacs, Quell is driven by her desire to reset the balance between life and death.

Also joining the cast are Simone Missick as Trepp; Dina Shihabi is Dig 301, Torben Liebrecht as Colonel Carrera; and James Saito is Tanaseda Hideki. Additional cast to be announced.

Based on the classic Science fiction novels by Richard K. Morgan, ALTERED CARBON is from Skydance Television. Alison Schapker, Laeta Kalogridis and James Middleton serve as executive producers for the series, alongside David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Marcy Ross for Skydance.

Check out the first season at www.netflix.com/alteredcarbon

Watch the official cast reveal here:

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You