Renée Elise Goldsberry, Carol Kane, Lewis Black and More Join The Pack Podcast

Lewis Black, Pamela Adlon, Molly Shannon, Carol Kane and Hamilton Tony-winner Renée Elise Goldsberry have joined The Pack Podcast, the spoken word series featuring star-studded casts performing short comedies by Emmy-nominated and Drama Desk-winner Eugene Pack. Launched this summer, the podcast benefits The Actors Fund (www.ActorsFund.org) and Feeding America (www.FeedingAmerica.org). New plays are posted every Thursday at www.ThePackPodcast.org. Other names who also recently joined include Michael Zegen (Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Oscar Nunez (The Office), Scott Adsit (30 Rock), John Magaro (Umbrella Academy), and Tracee Chimo (Madame Secretary).

The podcast has also featured Emmy-winner Tony Hale (Veep), SNL's Cecily Strong, Blair Underwood (Self Made), Emmy-winners Sherri Shepherd, Dana Delany and Tate Donovan, Tony-winner Andrea Martin, four-time Oscar-nominee Marsha Mason, Oscar-nominee George Segal (The Goldbergs), Cheryl Hines (Curb Your Enthusiasm), Tony-winners Matthew Broderick, Ann Reinking and Santino Fontana (Tootsie), John Leguizamo, Michael Urie (Torch Song Trilogy), George Wendt (Cheers), Cedric Yarbrough (Reno 911), Rachel Dratch (SNL), Beverly D'Angelo (National Lampoon's Vacation films), Maulik Pancholy (30 Rock), Renee Taylor (The Nanny), Lynne Stewart (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia), Anika Larsen (Beautiful) and Drew Droege (Bright Colors and Bold Patterns) Grammy-winning legend Peter Asher, Rob Morrow (Numbers), Diedrich Bader (American Housewife) John Fugelsang (SiriusXM), Ed Weeks (The Mindy Project), Willie Garson (Sex & the City), SNL legend Laraine Newman, Steven Weber (Indebted), Lainie Kazan (My Big Fat Greek Wedding), Milo Manheim (Zombies), Debbon Ayer (NCIS: New Orleans), Lucy Davis (The Office), Tim DeKay (White Collar), Larry Dorf (Nobodies), Constance Forslund (Baskets), Spencer Garrett (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Caspar Phillipson (Jackie), Jackie Harris Greenberg (Not Another Teen Movie), Emmy-winner Paul Greenberg, Intae Kim, (Weird City), Dayle Reyfel (Celebrity Autobiography on Broadway), Mitch Silpa (Nobodies), Beth Triffon (Fresh Off the Boat), Milanka Brooks (Black Mirror), Paul Rogan (American Horror Story), Terry Walters (All Rise), Bradley White (Mad About You), and Maggie Wheeler (Friends).

Pack created the international hit Celebrity Autobiography, presented on Broadway last year. His original live comedy play series The Pack has been performing live in theaters in Los Angeles as a monthly event with sold out audiences and is now available to all in the form of spoken word radio plays while benefitting two important organizations -- The Actors Fund and Feeding America. For The Pack Podcast, the actors will be recording and interacting from their homes worldwide from LA, NYC, Austin, Toronto, London and Copenhagen! Though the mystery of radio podcasts, listeners can experience these stories & voices in a unique and highly imaginative way. The Pack Podcast is produced by Jen Hegarty, EP Productions and Dayle Reyfel.

