'Reigniting the Flame of Southern-Style Sisterhood' -NY Times

THE BOOK OF MORMON Celebrates Broadway's Return With A Free Fan Performance on November 4
The Book of Mormon will return to Broadway one day earlier than previously announced with a Free Fan Performance on Thursday, November 4 at 8:00 pm at...
Ari'el Stachel Departs Cast of THE VISITOR at the Public Theater
Following several delays and cancelations, The Public Theater has just announced that Tony winner Ari'el Stachel has departed the cast of The Visitor....
Briga Heelan and Justin Guarini Will Lead Broadway-Bound ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME at Shakespeare Theatre Company
The Shakespeare Theatre Company has just announced casting for the world premiere of the Broadway-bound musical ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME November 30-...
Video: Sara Bareilles and Christopher Fitzgerald Take Their Final Bows in WAITRESS on Broadway!
This weekend Tony-nominated composer Sara Bareilles, original cast member Christopher Fitzgerald, and both young actors who portray Lulu, Hattie Cecel...
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Hires Patricia Dayleg as Director of Equity, Diversity & Inclusion
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has announced Patricia Dayleg has joined the company as Director of Equity, Diversity & Inclusion. She officially be...
Video: THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Chandelier Takes Flight Once More
The New York return of The Phantom of the Opera is on the horizon and the production celebrated its return to its longtime home, the Majestic Theatre,...