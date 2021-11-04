Registration Open For New York High Schools To Participate in Roger Rees Awards

The Broadway Education Alliance Inc. is pleased to announce that registration is open for Greater New York area high schools to participate in The 2021-2022 Roger Rees Awards for Excellence in Student Performance. All high schools are invited to participate. This annual award celebrates theatre arts education and recognizes emerging student performers attending high schools in 11 New York Counties including the Bronx, Kings (Brooklyn), Nassau, New York (Manhattan), Orange, Putnam, Queens, Richmond (Staten Island), Rockland, Suffolk, and Westchester. The enrollment period ends Friday, February 4, 2022. Participating students are eligible for private coaching, educational scholarships, professional development training and career opportunities.

The Roger Rees Awards is presented in partnership with Disney Theatrical Group. Any high school in the New York area that has presented an officially licensed production of a Broadway musical during the 2021-2022 academic year is also eligible to submit their students for consideration of the Best Actor and Best Actress in a Musical award. For eligible shows and roles, visit www.rogerreesawards.com. Student title winners will represent the Greater New York region at the National High School Musical Theatre Awards (aka The Jimmy Awards), which will be presented by The Broadway League Foundation at Broadway's Minskoff Theatre on June 27, 2022.

The Roger Rees Award portfolio of student recognitions also includes:

· New Faces 2022 in Solo Performance Honors recognizing student talent in acting/spoken word, vocal performance, and dance

· Harmony Helper Award for Excellence in Choral Group Performance sponsored by Harmony Helper

· PLAYBILLder Award for Best Marketing for a High School Musical production sponsored by Playbill Inc.

· "You Will Be Found" College Essay Competition presented nationally and sponsored by Stacey Mindich Productions, producer of Dear Evan Hansen

For more information on each award category, visit www.rogerreesawards.com.