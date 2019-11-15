Region's All-Stars Will Play Helsinki Hudson Jam Session
The bimonthly Pro Jam at Club Helsinki Hudson returns on Thursday, December 19, at 8pm. As always, the region's top musicians will join together for an evening of blues-based jamming. This time out, the core band will feature Tas Cru (guitar/vocals), Petey Hop (guitar/vocals), Jay Collins (saxophone/vocals), Kyle Esposito (bass/vocals), Pete Levin (keyboards) and Sonny Rock (drums).
The Club Helsinki Pro Jam is a bimonthly event, with dozens if not hundreds of professional musicians from the greater Hudson Valley region having taken part since it was launched in summer 2013.
The event welcomes all working musicians in the region to sit in for a freewheeling jam. Admission is free.
For reservations in The Restaurant or in the club call 518.828.4800. For the most up-to-date concert information, visit www.helsinkihudson.com.
