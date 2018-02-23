Regional Roundup: Top New Features This Week Around Our BroadwayWorld 2/23 - THE LION KING, FINDING NEVERLAND, and More!

BroadwayWorld presents a comprehensive weekly roundup of regional stories around our Broadway World, which include videos, editor spotlights, regional reviews and more. This week, we feature The Lion King, Finding Neverland, The Crucible, and more!

Orlando: Contributor McKenzie Lakey reviews THE LION KING at the Dr. Phillips Center. She writes "The Lion King" is the perfect introduction to Broadway musicals for audience members of all ages, but still maintains the pure talent, ingenuity and sheer power that only the best of Broadway can produce and maintain. No matter how well you know the story or how many times you have seen "The Lion King" (either animated or brought to life on stage), it always has a way of transporting viewers back to a period in their life filled with the awe and wonder of childhood that they may have long forgotten-and it's a trip definitely worth taking."

Baltimore: Contributor Charles Shubow reviews THE GREAT SOCIETY at Arena Stage. He writes "This play should be required viewing for all high school students. No books or lectures could reveal how President Johnson was able to push through his "Great Society" legislation that included passage of the Civil Rights Act, Voting Rights Act, Clean Air Act, Medicare, Medicaid, Food Stamps, Head Start, Social Security, Public Broadcasting, National Public Radio, and the National Endowment for the Arts. Is there any doubt why this era was called "The Great Society"?"

Jacksonville: Contributor Jordan Higginbotham reviews MADAMA BUTTERFLY at the Times Union Theatre. She writes "All parts were beautifully and poignantly portrayed in the opera. The cast was amazingly talented and dedicated to their characters. As someone who has listened to the Miss Saigon soundtrack, I could not help making the connections of each character to its inspired character, and the story in which it was based."

Nashville: Contributor Jeffrey Ellis reviews SMART PEOPLE at Nashville Rep. He writes "Clearly, the four people who inhabit the world as presented in Smart People are indeed more intelligent than most of the people in your neighborhood (and certainly my neighborhood), they each represent some archetype in order to create a universal tale that is at once appealing, yet somehow troubling. In the manner of all compelling theater, Smart People makes you think, encourages you to consider your own thoughts and actions, and challenges the status quo in which we are all complicit. One thing you can be certain of - you'll have plenty to talk about after the curtain has rung down on Nashville Rep's articulate Smart People."

Norfolk: Contributor Jeremy Bustin reviews A RAIN IN THE SUN at Virginia Rep. He writes "Jasmine Coles is perfectly cast as the eccentric and aspirational Beneatha, and has a show-stealing moment with a tribal chant and dance featuring an equally delightful Solomon. But it's Trezana Beverley as Lena 'Mama' Younger, who gradually inherits the reins of the production with a finely shaded performance. Audiences will hear the nuance in every word she speaks and absorbedly watch every move she makes."

Milwaukee: Contributor Kelsey Lawler reviews FINDING NEVERLAND at Milwaukee's Marcus Center. She writes "But it can't be denied that there are shining moments aplenty in this Pan-themed spectacular. Again, the choreography is remarkably well-crafted and perfectly executed by a brilliant cast of characters. Especially unforgettable is the way in which Sylvia goes to Neverland in a flurry of sparkle and light. It's absolute magic, and moments like these make one sigh and revel at the splendor of what's possible at the theater."

San Diego: Contributor E.H. Reiter reviews UNCLE VANYA at The Old Globe. She writes "Directed by Richard Nelson this play is well paced at two hours and as the relationships and heartbreak unfold, are punctuated with lightness with moments of humor. This production is perfect for the theater in the round of the White theatre; the audience feels as if they are just joining this family around the rustic home with multiple tables and chairs designed by Jason Ardizzone-West. Jennifer Tipton's lighting makes the theatre a warm kitchen, where the light plays subtly as the summer moves into fall around this family. The sound design by Will Pickens must be challenging with this style, but everything is carefully calibrated so you don't miss anything between the speakers and the headphones if necessary without sounding false or delayed."

Long Island: Contributor Melissa Giordano reviews THE CRUCIBLE at the Merrick Theatre. She writes "Among the stellar ensemble cast is Nikki Silva - in her Merrick Theatre debut - who strongly portrays Abigail, the niece of Reverend Parris (portrayed by Gary Tifeld) and former maid for Elizabeth and John Proctor (Jillian Graziosa and Joe Baquet, respectively). In a gripping role, initially Abigail is suspected of having an affair with John Proctor. Once the Proctor's dismiss and disgrace Abigail, she uses her position as Parris' niece to accuse countless citizens of witchcraft in an act of revenge. This sets up the rest of the three hour production (don't worry, it is completely worth it)."