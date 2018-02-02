Regional Roundup: Top New Features This Week Around Our BroadwayWorld 2/2 - WAITRESS, LES MIS, PRISCILLA, and More!

BroadwayWorld presents a comprehensive weekly roundup of regional stories around our Broadway World, which include videos, editor spotlights, regional reviews and more. This week, we feature LES MIS, WAITRESS, PRSCILLA, and More!

New Jersey: Contributor Marina Kennedy reviews THE OUTSIDER at Paper Mill Playhouse! She writes "The cast of The Outsider is exceptional. They master their roles and capture the humor and charm of the play. The company features Lenny Wolpe as Ned Newley; Julia Duffy as Paige Caldwell; Manoel Felciano as Dave Riley; Erin Noel Grennan as Louise Peakes; Burke Moses as Arthur Vance; Kelley Curran as Rachel Parsons; and Mike Houston as A.C. Petersen. Audiences will love the dynamic scenes that keep you chuckling and wondering what will happen from minute to minute."

Los Angeles: Contributor Michael Quintos reviews SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE at South Coast Rep. He writes "For SCR's staging in particular, I think it's a splendid bit of efficient maneuvering overall, which, for the most part, works well in retelling the same exact narratives featured in the film. I marvel at the logistics of this play---which presumably requires its enormous cast to zip in and out alongside or past each other in such a strategically mapped-out way. Like figurines on a war strategy map moved every which way by Commander Masterson, every single actor requires precision and concentration, while still keeping in character and dolling out bon mots of comedy gold, and working in conjunction with lighting, sound, and even the on-stage band. Kudos to director Masterson and his well-deployed troop/troupe for making it work and for keeping us laughing."

Rhode Island: Contributor Veronica Bruscini reviews ON YOUR FEET at the Providence Performing Arts Center. She writes "Of course, even the most thorough biographical musical condenses decades' worth of history into roughly two hours of performance time, combining or eliminating events and individuals in order to move the plot forward coherently. If On Your Feet! does have a weak point, it's in pacing this aspect of the production. While the show highlights the Miami Sound Machine's early industry frustrations, a moving series of Estefan/Fajardo family heartbreaks, and Gloria and Emilio's struggles against racial prejudices (both personally and professionally), most of these incidents are taken at a fairly rapid clip. Even the Estefans' family life - including the couple's marriage and the births of their children - is more often implied than shown on stage. Still, in spite of this brevity, the production establishes enough key points to capture interest and tell the story in engaging fashion."

Melbourne: Contributor Victoria Beal reviews PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT. She writes "Watching the show in 2018, there are a few cultural or racial moments in the show that have perhaps lost a little of their comedic shine, especially opening the production so soon after January 26th. Changes to these moments wouldn't have damaged the narrative or enjoyment of the show, similar to the song changes that have been made, so whilst this discomfort could have been addressed, those close to the show appreciated them nonetheless."

Sacramento: Contributor Courtney Symes reviews JERSEY BOYS at California Music Theatre. She writes "A top-notch cast was led by the amazing Four Seasons-Tommaso Antico (Bob Gaudio), Corey Greenan (Tommy DeVito), Chris Stevens (Nick Massi), and Jonny Wexler (Frankie Valli) embodied the sound and crisp moves of the original group. Their palpable energy and electrifying numbers leapt off of the stage and captured everyone for the duration of the show. Wexler's uncanny mimicry of Valli's falsetto made him all the more believable. It is a showcase of glitz, drama and dreams coming true."

Baltimore: Contributor Kristen Price reviews WAITRESS at the Baltimore Hippodrome. She writes "This cast is superbly led by Desi Oakley playing Jenna, the aforementioned Waitress in the title of the show. Jenna is "messy but kind" and is all heart. She bakes pies and waits tables in a diner by day, but goes home to her hard-drinking, lout of a husband at night. In the diner, Jenna is supported by her two lovable fellow Waitresses, neurotic Dawn and tough-talking Becky played hilariously by Lenne Klingaman and Charity Angel Dawson. You can see exactly why these women are friends. Their love for each other and their friendship clearly shows."

New Orleans: Contributor Jenny Bravo reviews AN AMERICAN IN PARIS at the Saenger Theater. She writes "As far as the singing goes, I would be remiss if I didn't acknowledge the talent of Kirsten Scott and Ben Michael. Kirsten Scott belts through the role of Milo Davenport. She shines in "Shall We Dance?" and her flirtatious and larger-than-life portrayal is an excellent testimony to her acting chops. Ben Michael plays Henri Baurel with a likable comedy, and when he carries "I'll Build a Staircase to Paradise," it is clear that his vocal ability is no joke."

Raleigh: Contributor Jeffrey Kare reviews LES MISERABLES at the the Durham Performing Arts Center. He writes "Nick Cartell gives a strong performance as Jean Valjean, the ex-convict who has one of the best character arcs ever written for any story. Josh Davis as Inspector Javert gives a performance that is threatening, yet at times, shows that character's empathy as he firmly believes in justice of the law, and has no room for mercy. Melissa Mitchell gives a soulful performance as Fantine, a broken spirited woman who would do anything she can to care for her daughter, Cosette. Joshua Grosso gives a charismatic performance as the student revolutionary Marius, who falls in love with Cosette, now all grown-up, taken care of by Jean Valjean, and charmingly portrayed by Jillian Butler. Talia Simone Robinson gives a heartfelt performance as Éponine, a street urchin who as romantic feelings for Marius, yet suffers from unrequited love. In a musical that in english is titled The Miserables, J. Anthony Crane & Allison Guinn provide some much needed comic relief as the Thénardiers, second-rate thieves who lead a gang of street thugs."