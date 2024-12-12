Reg Rogers to Join LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS as 'Mushnik'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Little Shop of Horrors will welcome Reg Rogers (The Dazzle, Merrily We Roll Along) to Skid Row in the role of Mushnik, beginning performances on December 23. The hit production continues its run Off-Broadway at The Westside Theatre currently starring three-time Tony Award Nominated star Sherie Rene Scott as Audrey and thrillingly versatile Broadway star Nicholas Christopher as Seymour, alongside James Carpinello as Dr. Orin Scrivello DDS (through January 5, 2025), and Major Attaway as The Voice of Audrey II.

Completing the current cast are Tiffany Renee Thompson as Ronnette, Daria Pilar Redus as Crystal, Morgan Ashley Bryant as Chiffon, as well as Camryn Hampton, michael iannucci, Weston Chandler Long, Jeff Sears, Teddy Yudain, Melissa Victor, Noel MacNeal, Johnny Newcomb, Jonothon Lyons, Hailey Thomas, Christine Wanda, and Savannah Lee Birdsong.

With a book and lyrics by Grammy and Academy Award winner Howard Ashman (The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast), and music by Tony and Academy Award winner Alan Menken (Aladdin, Newsies), the 2020 Drama League, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama Desk Award-winning Best Musical Revival of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Spring Awakening).