Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada and Cast of HADESTOWN Have Joined BroadwayCon Lineup for MainStage Spotlight Session

Hadestown has joined the Broadway 2020 lineup for an exclusive MainStage Spotlight Session on Sunday, January 26, 2020. The panel will feature cast members Reeve Carney (Orpheus), Eva Noblezada (Eurydice), Jewelle Blackman, Yvette Gonzales-Nacer, and Kay Trinidad (The Fates) as they discuss what it's like to bring the hit show to life, moderated by Jamie DuMont, Rob Russo, and Jennifer Simard of Broadway podcast, "The Fabulous Invalid." Tickets are on sale now at BroadwayCon.com/register.

Blackman, Gonzales-Nacer, and Trinidad will also perform select numbers from Hadestown on Friday, January 24 during the BroadwayCon 2020 First Look, an exclusive showcase of performances from the newest and most talked-about shows of the season.

Since 2016, BroadwayCon has been the premiere fan convention for all things Broadway. Highlights from previous years include show spotlights with the casts of Hamilton (2016, 2017), Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (2019), Mean Girls (2019), and Dear Evan Hansen (2017), reunions with the original casts of RENT (2016), and In The Heights (2018), performances by Sara Barielles (2016, Waitress), Jenn Colella (2016, Come From Away), Christy Altomare (2017, Anastasia), and appearances by Tina Fey (2019), Lin-Manuel Miranda (2017) and Kristin Chenoweth (2019), and much more.



The BroadwayCon 2020 Schedule can be found at BroadwayCon.com/schedule and the special guest lineup can be found at BroadwayCon.com/guests.

Hadestown is the acclaimed new musical by celebrated singer-songwriter and Tony Award winner Anaïs Mitchell and developed with innovative director and Tony Award winner Rachel Chavkin. The cast is led by Outer Critics Circle Award nominee Reeve Carney, Tony Award winner André De Shields, Tony Award nominee Amber Gray, two-time Tony Award nominee Eva Noblezada, and Tony Award nominee Patrick Page. They are joined by Jewelle Blackman, Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer, and Kay Trinidad as the Fates. The chorus of Workers is played by Anthony Chatmon II, Afra Hines, Timothy Hughes, John Krause, and Kimberly Marable. The full cast also includes swings Malcolm Armwood, T. Oliver Reid, Jessie Shelton, and Khaila Wilcoxon.

Hadestown is the most honored show of the 2018-2019 season having received eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, four Drama Desk Awards, six Outer Critics Circle Awards including Outstanding New Broadway Musical, and the Drama League Award for Outstanding Production of a Musical.

The show will launch a National Tour beginning in the Fall of 2020. In its first year, the tour will visit more than 30 cities coast to coast, including (alphabetically) Denver; Houston; Los Angeles; Minneapolis; New Orleans; Philadelphia; Tempe; and Washington, DC; with more to be announced shortly.

Hadestown marks the first time in over a decade that a woman has been the solo author of a musical: writing the music, lyrics, and book, and is the fourth time in Broadway history a woman has accomplished this creative feat. The show originated as Mitchell's indie theater project that toured Vermont which she then turned into an acclaimed album. With Chavkin, her artistic collaborator,Hadestown has been transformed into a genre-defying new musical that blends modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz to reimagine a sweeping ancient tale.

Following two intertwining love stories - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone - Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell's beguiling melodies and Chavkin's poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.

