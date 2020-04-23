Red Bull Theater Continues RemarkaBull Podversations with Elizabeth Marvel

Red Bull Theater today announced the next event of its special benefit programming to provide an opportunity for its community of artists and theater lovers to gather in the virtual space during this unprecedented time of COVID-19: a RemarkaBull Podversation with Elizabeth Marvel. This FREE event can be viewed by anyone through a variety of Livestreams and on Facebook Live.



RemarkaBull Podversations are a series of informal, online conversations that investigate approaches to essential passages from the Shakespearean and Jacobean canon a?? and beyond a?? with some of the finest actors working in the classical theater today.



On Monday, April 27th: "Cry 'Havoc!' and let slip the dogs of war" with Elizabeth Marvel, who will join Red Bull's Associate Producer Nathan Winkelstein for a conversation focused on Mark Antony's other iconic speech from Shakespeare's Julius Caesar. Elizabeth Marvel took on the role in Oskar Eustis's controversial 2017 production for Shakespeare in the Park. She'll read the passage and discuss her approach to the text. They'll take questions from lucky registrants, too.



Red Bull is also inviting up to 50 participants to connect via Zoom. A few lucky participants will have the opportunity to ask questions during the Podversation. If you would like that opportunity to participate actively, complete your free registration here. Selected registrants will receive a notification of their selection to participate by 9:00 am on Monday, April 27. If you simply want to view the Podversation, there is no need to register.



American-born stage and screen actor Elizabeth Marvel has been an integral part of the New York theater scene since graduating from Juilliard. She has won four Obie Awards for her work Off-Broadway, most notably for her role of Hedda Gabler in Ivo van Hove's 2004 revival of the play. She received a Drama Desk Award nomination for her performance in Fifty Words. Of her numerous Broadway roles, perhaps her most celebrated was that of Brooke Wyeth, which she originated in the Off-Broadway production of Other Desert Cities. Other Broadway credits include King Lear opposite Glenda Jackson, Picnic, Top Girls, Seascape, An American Daughter, Taking Sides opposite Ed Harris, Saint Joan, and The Seagull. Ms Marvel most recently enjoyed recurring roles on NBC's "Manifest," "House of Cards" for Netflix, and "Homeland" on Showtime. On the big screen, Marvel has appeared in the films Easy Living directed by Adam Keleman and The Meyerowitz Stories directed by Noah Baumbach, as well as the Coen Brothers' True Grit and Burn After Reading, Spielberg's Lincoln, Tony Gilroy's Bourne Legacy, Roger Michell's Hyde Park On Hudson, J.C. Chandor's A Most Violent Year, and Cameron Crowe's Aloha. Other TV credits include series regular on the CBS series "The District" and FX's "Lights Out" and recurring roles on "Fargo," "Law and Order: SVU", "Person of Interest," and "Nurse Jackie," as well as guest appearances on "30 Rock," "The Good Wife," "The Newsroom," "White Collar," and "Elementary." She currently lives in Brooklyn with her family.



Red Bull Theater LIVE launched Monday, April 20th with the FREE LIVESTREAM presentation of an online reading of John Ford's classic play 'TIS PITY SHE'S A WHORE, featuring the cast of Red Bull's acclaimed 2015 Off-Broadway production. These informal FREE events are designed to continue to serve Red Bull Theater's mission to revitalize the classics for today's audience during the uncertain time brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. The livestreams will be available at Red Bull Theater's website at https://www.redbulltheater.com/live, on Facebook, and at VIMEO.



Next up for Red Bull Theater LIVE is The Witch of Edmonton on May 4, which Red Bull Theater produced Off-Broadway in 2011. The reading will feature members of the original company led by Charlayne Woodard in the titular role.





