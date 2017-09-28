Readers Respond: Which Broadway Actress is Strong Enough to Play Cher on Broadway?

Producers Flody Suarez and Jeffrey Seller announced today that THE CHER SHOW, the new musical based on the life and six-decade career of the iconic singer and actress, will have be making its Broadway debut at the Neil Simon Theatre in Fall 2018.

Recognized for her influential contributions to music, film, television, fashion, and popular culture, the Grammy, Oscar, Golden Globe, and Emmy award-winning entertainer's life story will be brought to stage in this new musical featuring her beloved chart-topping hits.

"My life as a musical on Broadway. It seems crazy, exciting and bizarre - but that's probably how my life seems to most people," said Cher.

THE CHER SHOW is based on the life of Cherilyn Sarkisian La Piere Bono Allman or as her friends call her, Cher! The kid on a tricycle, vowing to be famous. The teenage phenom who crashes by twenty. The glam TV STAR who quits at the top. The would-be actress with an Oscar. The rock goddess with a hundred million records sold. The legend who's done it all, still scared to walk on stage. The wife, mother, daughter, sister, friend. The woman, looking for love. The ultimate survivor, chasing her dream. They're all here, dressed to kill, singing their asses off, telling it like it is. And they're all the STAR of The Cher Show.

But who will play the legendary singer? While we wait for the casting, we asked our readers who should step into the spangly Bob Mackie costumes and bring the icon to life on the Broadway stage. Let's see what you guys had to say!

@QueenLesli and I'll accept no substitute - sami kate ?? (@SamiMcCluskey) September 28, 2017

