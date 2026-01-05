 tracker
Randy Edelman To Perform At The Aman Jazz Club NY In March 2026

Randy Edelman set for an evening at The Aman Jazz Club, blending music with storytelling

Jan. 05, 2026
Randy Edelman To Perform At The Aman Jazz Club NY In March 2026 Image

Composer and pianist Randy Edelman will present a live piano performance at The Aman Jazz Club NY on Saturday evening, March 14, 2026. The engagement will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Edelman, whose career spans film scoring, songwriting, and concert performance, will appear in a rare club setting that places audiences in close proximity to the artist. The performance will feature Edelman at the piano, offering selections that reflect the breadth of his musical output and personal storytelling through music.

The Aman Jazz Club NY, known for its intimate atmosphere and acoustics, will host the evening with limited seating. The venue’s design emphasizes close sightlines and an immersive listening environment, creating a setting suited to solo piano performance.

Reservations are recommended due to limited capacity and can be made by contacting the venue directly via email.


