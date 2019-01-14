BBC Press on Twitter has confirmed that Broadway and West End actor Ramin Karimloo will join the cast of BBC One's Holby City. He will play the role of Kian Madani.

? West End and Broadway leading man @RaminKarimloo is confirmed to join the cast of @BBCOne's #HolbyCity this spring, playing Kian Madani. pic.twitter.com/u7dxjvXdRy - BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) January 14, 2019

Karimloo replied to the tweet, saying he's "having a blast already" and "thrilled to be part" of the series.

Having a blast already. Thrilled to be part of this show. X https://t.co/lQSn3WM0ea - Ramin Karimloo (@raminkarimloo) January 14, 2019

Iranian-born Canadian singer and performer, Ramin Karimloo, is known as one of the most formidable talents in musical theatre. Critically acclaimed for his portrayal of leading roles - Jean Valjean in Les Miserables on Broadway (2014 Tony Award nominee) and London's West End as well as the Phantom in Phantom of the Opera in London, Ramin is a musical force unlike any other. He IMMORTALIZED the role in the 25th Anniversary Concert of Phantom of The Opera at The Royal Albert Hall, which was one of the most widely viewed shows in PBS history. He also originated the leading role in Love Never Dies, the sequel to Phantom of the Opera, for which he received an Olivier Award nomination. In addition, he played the role of Enjolras in the 25th Anniversary of Les Miserables at the O2 Arena in London. Most recently, Ramin starred as Gleb in Anastasia on Broadway and Anatoly in Chess at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC. Ramin released a major label debut album, Human Heart(2012), and three EPs, Within the Six Square Inch (2007), The Road to Find Out: East (2014) and The Road to Find Out: South (2016).

Holby City is a British medical drama television series, created by Tony McHale and Mal Young as a spin-off from the established BBC medical drama Casualty. It premiered on 12 January 1999. It is set in the same hospital as Casualty, in the fictional city of Holby, and featured occasional crossovers of characters and plots with both Casualty and the show's 2007 police procedural spin-off HolbyBlue.

