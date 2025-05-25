Ralph Macchio Gives Update for KARATE KID Musical Adaptation

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Many popular move and TV franchises have been getting their own spotlight on Broadway as musical or play adaptations. The Karate Kid franchise was announced as another adaptation for the stage back in January 2020, though there had been little news since then. Ralph Macchio, well known for portraying the role of Daniel LaRusso, gave an encouraging update on the progress of the adaptation.

"The Karate Kid musical, which I have seen, is in development, written by Robert Mark Kamen, who wrote the original," said Macchio. "I think it's, you know, I think it has to take that journey of work-shopping, as often Broadway shows do, but we shall see."

Macchio also explained that, while he didn't have anything to do with the creation of the Broadway adaptation, he is still a fan of what is happening with the iconic franchise. He says, "It's just The Karate Kid musical is in the works, but it's a long journey."

To read more about the update, click here.

About Ralph Macchio

Macchio is an American actor. He is best known for playing Daniel LaRusso in three Karate Kid films and in Cobra Kai, a sequel television series. He also played Johnny Cade in The Outsiders, Jeremy Andretti in Eight Is Enough, Bill Gambini in My Cousin Vinny, Eugene Martone in Crossroads, and Archie Rodriguez in Ugly Betty, and had a recurring role as Officer Haddix in The Deuce.In 2022, Macchio published the memoir Waxing On: The Karate Kid and Me (Dutton), in which he reflects upon the legacy of the Karate Kid films and Cobra Kai.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas