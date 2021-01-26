Raúl Esparza, Judy Kuhn, Robert Falls, Lonny Price & More Join Porchlight for Final Episodes of SONDHEIM @ 90 ROUNDTABLE
Tune in Saturday, Jan. 30 at 7 p.m. CST and Saturday, Feb 6 at 7 p.m. CST.
Porchlight Music Theatre's free virtual series Sondheim @ 90 Roundtable with host Michael Weber concludes with two final episodes: Passion, with guests John Doyle, Judy Kuhn and Kathy Voytko, debuting Saturday, Jan. 30 at 7 p.m. CST and Company, with guestsRaúl Esparza, Robert Falls and Lonny Price, debuting Saturday, Feb 6 at 7 p.m. CST. These new and all previously aired episodes are available FREE at Porchlight's YouTube page (www.youtube.com/c/PorchlightMusicTheatre) and Porchlight's Facebook page (www.facebook.com/PorchlightMusicTheatre).
The popular series, created and hosted by Porchlight Music Theatre Artistic Director Michael Weber, was launched in May of 2020, and has recorded 18 episodes spanning the entire theatrical career of American icon Stephen Sondheim. Weber discussed Sondheim the man, his musicals and more with actors, artistic directors, critics, directors and music directors from Chicago, Broadway and the world of theater. During Sondheim's storied career he has received an Academy Award, eight Tony Awards (more than any other composer), a special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre, eight Grammy Awards, a Pulitzer Prize, a Laurence Olivier Award and the Presidential Medal of Freedom. President Barack Obama, when presenting Sondheim with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2015, said Sondheim had "reinvented the American musical."
Each Sondheim @ 90 Roundtable episode focuses on a specific Sondheim musical with special guests providing a lively discussion of that week's work and sharing their views on Sondheim's impact on the performing arts with video clips from the productions.
"I have loved every minute of creating this series and discussing Sondheim and his work with an incredible array of people, including many who have worked with him," said Weber. "It has been a once in a lifetime experience for me. And the response to our series shows that Sondheim's amazing career continues to mean so much to so many people. I am sad to see it end, and would like to thank the guests, the fans and of course, Mr. Sondheim."
Premiere: Saturday, Jan. 30 at 7 p.m. CST
Passion
with John Doyle, Judy Kuhn, Kathy Voytko and host Michael Weber
Sondheim's 1994 musical Passion is the focus of the penultimate episode of Sondheim @ 90 Roundtable. Passion tells the story of a love triangle and is adapted from Ettore Scola's 1981 film "Passione d'Amore" and its source material, Iginio Ugo Tarchetti's 1869 novel "Fosca." Weber's guests this week, discussing what many consider Sondheim's most personal work, are John Doyle (Tony Award-winning director; artistic director of Classic Stage Company), Judy Kuhn (multiple Tony, Olivier and Grammy Award nominee; Passion at the Kennedy Center Sondheim Festival) and Kathy Voytko (Broadway's The Frogs and Chicago Shakespeare's Passion.)
Premiere: Saturday, Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. CST
Company
with Raúl Esparza, Robert Falls, Lonny Price and host Michael Weber
Company, music and lyrics by Sondheim and book by George Furth, is the final episode in the Sondheim @ 90 Roundtable series. Joining Weber for a lively discussion on the award-winning musical, its development, its popularity and its recent revivals are Raúl Esparza (four-time Tony Award nominee, Broadway's Company, TV's "Law & Order: SVU"), Robert Falls (artistic director at Goodman Theatre) and Lonny Price (Porchlight Artistic Advisory board member, Broadway's original "Charley Kringas," in Merrily We Roll Along, director of Sweeney Todd,Company and "Sondheim! The Birthday Concert" with the New York Philharmonic.)
Featured BroadwayWorld EventsCheck out these concerts...
More Hot Stories For You
-
NYTW Gala To Celebrate 25th Anniversary Of RENT Featuring Original Cast Members Anthony Rapp, Adam Pascal, Idina Menzel, and More!
Today marks the 25th Anniversary of RENT's first performance at New York Theatre Workshop. The NYTW has announced that its 2021 Annual Gala will celeb...
Final Lineup Announced For SAVE BIRDLAND: A Celebration Of Music, History, And Community
The fundraising campaign for Birdland Jazz Club will conclude on January 24th with a free streaming concert titled Save Birdland: A Celebration of Mus...
VIDEO: On This Day, January 24- Happy Birthday, Daveed Diggs!
For his performance in Hamilton, Daveed won the 2016 Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical, as well as a 2016 Grammy Award for the cast albu...
VIDEO: Broadway Jumps on the BRIDGERTON Musical Bandwagon
The new Netflix series Bridgerton has been gaining popularity since its premiere in December of 2020. Part of that popularity comes from the clever mi...
VIDEO: Get a Sneak Peek at Jeremy Jordan in Hallmark's MIX UP IN THE MEDITERRANEAN
Jeremy Jordan is returning to your screens with the all new Hallmark movie, Mix Up in the Mediterranean....
VIDEO: Chita Rivera, Bebe Neuwirth, and More Perform 'All That Jazz' During SAVE BIRDLAND Fundraiser
Notables from President Bill Clinton and Whoopi Goldberg to musicians Wynton Marsalis and Sting joined together on Sunday, Jan 24th to “Save Birdland”...