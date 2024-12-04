Rainn Wilson, Kevin Cahoon, & More Complete URINETOWN Cast at Encores!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



NEW YORK CITY CENTER has revealed the complete cast for Encores! Urinetown, February 5 – 16, 2025. Jenni Barber (Little Becky Two Shoes, Mrs. Millenium), Josh Breckenridge (Senator Fipp), Yeman Brown (Billy Boy Bill), Kevin Cahoon (Old Man Strong, Hot Blades Harry), Pearl Scarlett Gold (Little Sally), Greg Hildreth (Officer Barrel), Jeff Hiller (Mr. McQueen), Tiffany Mann (Soupy Sue), Daniel Quadrino (Robby the Stockfish), Graham Rowat (Ensemble, Officer Lockstock on Feb 14), Myra Lucretia Taylor (Josephine Strong), Rainn Wilson (Caldwell B. Cladwell), and John Yi (Tiny Tom), join previously announced cast members Jordan Fisher (Bobby Strong), Taran Killam (Officer Lockstock), Keala Settle (Penelope Pennywise), and Stephanie Styles (Hope Cladwell).

Directed by Teddy Bergman, Urinetown features choreography by Mayte Natalio and Encores! Music Director Mary-Mitchell Campbell leading The Encores! Orchestra. The production features scenic design by Clint Ramos, costume design by Sophia Choi, lighting design by Justin Townsend, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, and projection design by Peter Nigrini.

In this side-splitting satire, a young hero leads his community in a fight against oppression. Set in a dystopian world where water is scarce and “Hope” is even scarcer, all citizens must now pay a fee for “The Privilege to Pee” at one of the public facilities controlled by a selfish tycoon. But the citizens can only hold it in so much longer, and soon the poorest, filthiest of these facilities becomes the “number one” site for major change. In this Tony-winning musical, nothing is safe from criticism—capitalism, politics, the establishment, the anti-establishment, and even musical theater itself!

With an incisive score by Tony winner Mark Hollmann, hilarious lyrics by Hollman and Tony winner Greg Kotis, and a plot with thrilling twists and turns, Urinetown is an “audacious and exhilarating” (The New York Times) take on the classic story of a ragtag group of underdogs coming together against a corrupt power.

The 2025 Encores! series also includes Love Life (Mar 26 – 30) directed by Victoria Clark and Wonderful Town (Apr 30 – May 11) directed by Zhailon Levingston.