Rafe Spall to Lead TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD West End in 2022

According to the Daily Mail, Rafe Spall, who recently made his Broadway debut in the revival of Harold Pinter's Betrayal, is set to lead the West End transfer ofthe acclaimed Broadway production of Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird as lawyer Atticus Finch.

The show's producer, Scott Rudin, has confirmed that previews are set to begin March 10, 2022 at the Gielgud Theatre, with an official opening night planned for March 31, 2022. Tickets will go on sale April 6.

The production will contact existing ticket holders to facilitate ticket transfers and exchanges for the new dates.

According to the play's author, Aaron Sorkin, the West End production "will not be a Xerox copy" of the production currently on Broadway.

The West End production is also planning education and community initiatives, including making 500 tickets a week available for £5-£10.

Rafe Spall's other credits include Constellations opposite Sally Hawkins, for which he has been nominated for an Olivier Award for Best Actor. In 2012, Spall appeared in Ridley Scott's Prometheus alongside Michael Fassbender and Charlize Theron, as well as in Ang Lee's award-winning film, Life of Pi. Spall starred in the lead role in Working Title's romantic comedy, I Give It a Year, which will be released in the U.S. by Magnolia Pictures. Spall's earlier film credits include Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, Anonymous, and One Day. Spall's other theatre credits include Just a Bloke at the Royal Court, The Knight of the Burning Pestle, Michael Grandage's production of John Gabriel Borkman at the Donmar Warehouse, and If There Is I Haven't Found It Yet at The Bush. For television, Spall has starred as the lead in Channel 4's popular comedy "Pete Versus Life," as well as in "The Shadow Line" and "Desperate Romantics."

Set in Alabama in 1934, Harper Lee's enduring story of racial injustice and childhood innocence centers on one of the most venerated characters in American literature, the small-town lawyer Atticus Finch. The cast of characters includes Atticus's daughter Scout, her brother Jem, their housekeeper and caretaker, Calpurnia, their visiting friend Dill, a mysterious neighbor, the reclusive Arthur "Boo" Radley, and the other indelible residents of Maycomb, Alabama from the novel.