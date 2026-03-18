Radio City Rockettes Will Hold Open Call Auditions in April

On the heels of celebrating their milestone 100th anniversary year and the highest-attended Christmas Spectacular run in over two decades, the Radio City Rockettes will hold open call auditions for the 2026 line on Wednesday, April 22 at Radio City Music Hall. Dancers attending the audition will be considered for both a coveted spot on the Rockettes line in the 2026 Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes and for an invitation to participate in the dance company’s no-fee dancer development program – Rockettes Conservatory and Rockettes Preparatory – which serve as the Rockettes main talent pipeline, and the only official way to train in the Rockettes Precision Dance Technique.

“This Women’s Empowerment Month, we’re calling for the best dancers from around the world to audition for a spot on the Rockettes line and join the next century of the Radio City Rockettes,” said Jessica Tuttle, Executive Vice President, Productions for MSG Entertainment. “More than 1.2 million people saw the Christmas Spectacular last year – the most in 25 years – with millions more fans following on social media, proving that even after 100 years, this powerhouse line of talented, bold, athletic dancers continues to resonate around the country and world. As the Rockettes continue to evolve, we are looking for incredible, versatile dancers to help carry on that legacy with us.”

Rockettes Auditions Information:

When: Wednesday, April 22, with callbacks on Thursday, April 23 and Friday, April 24

Where: Radio City Music Hall

Audition Requirements: Dancers must be at least 18 years of age and register at www.radiocityauditions.com

Rockettes Benefits: Year-round health insurance, company-funded 401K, tuition assistance program for accredited and approved courses, reimbursement plan for many voice, dance, technique, wellness, and fitness classes

Additional Information: Interested dancers are encouraged to follow the Rockettes on socials and visit www.rockettes.com for audition prep information

Fast Fact: In 2025, more than 1,000 dancers from 45 states and 34 countries signed up to audition for the line

Rockettes Dancer Development Program:

As the dance company moves into its second century, the Rockettes continue to open education and training opportunities to more dancers through a robust, no-fee dancer development program – including Rockettes Preparatory and Rockettes Conservatory – and by establishing strong relationships with dance organizations such as Harlem School of the Arts, International Association of Blacks in Dance, and Groove With Me.

What: Multi-step pipeline fostering long-term growth for promising dancers. The only training program officially affiliated with the Rockettes and the only true talent pipeline for the dance company Rockettes Preparatory: Launched in 2025, provides dancers who are less familiar with Rockettes Precision Dance Technique with a well-rounded curriculum that introduces the dance company’s signature style and repertoire Rockettes Conservatory: Launched in 2020, serves as a training intensive for more advanced, pre-professional dancers. Dancers also receive instruction from renowned dance organizations, such as The Ailey School, Dance Theatre of Harlem, and the Chloé and Maud Foundation

Where & When: Radio City Music Hall each summer

Program Details: No fee for invited dancers to attend, participants are provided transportation to/from New York City and lodging, if needed, as well as meals for the duration of their session

Consideration: Dancers must attend April auditions to be considered for the programs, or be invited through talent scouting at colleges, universities, leading dance institutions, and partner organizations

Fast Fact: Over the past six years, more than 500 dancers have participated in Rockettes dancer development programming, with 69 of those dancers going on to become Rockettes

The Radio City Rockettes are the longest-running precision dance company in America and celebrated their centennial in 2025. They are world-renowned for their unity, athleticism, and iconic Rockettes Precision Dance Technique combining elements of ballet, jazz, and tap, as well as modern and contemporary dance. In addition to the Christmas Spectacular, the Rockettes perform annually in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and the Christmas in Rockefeller Center tree lighting, and have appeared as part of some of the biggest events in entertainment, including the Tony Awards, the MTV VMAs, the NYC Pride Parade, and “Saturday Night Live.”

Information about auditions for roles in the 2026 production, including the ensemble, is available at www.radiocityauditions.com. For more information about the 2026 Christmas Spectacular, including how to secure advance tickets for groups of 9 or more, please visit www.rockettes.com/groups.