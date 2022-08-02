Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Radio City Music Hall, Sydney Opera House & More Rank in Top 5 Most Posted Theatres on Instagram

Theatres in the top 10 include Kabuki-za in Tokyo, Palacio de Bellas Artes in Mexico City and more.

Aug. 2, 2022  

A study by money.co.uk has revealed the most posted about theatres on Instagram. The study analyzed the number of Instagram posts per hashtag relating to the world's top 50 theatres.

One of the most famous buildings in Australia, Sydney Opera House gets uploaded to social media the most, with 957,765 Instagram posts.

In second place is London's Royal Albert Hall, with 352,601 posts, around half as many as the Sydney Opera House.

Also known as Opéra Garnier, the Palais Garnier in Paris, which served as the inspiration for the Phantom of the Opera, has 270,807 Instagram posts.

Radio City Music Hall in New York City, ranks fourth with 260,751 Instagram posts.

See the top 10 theatres below!

Rank

Theatre

City

Country

Posts

1

Sydney Opera House

Sydney

Australia

957,765

2

Royal Albert Hall

London

United Kingdom

352,601

3

Palais Garnier

Paris

France

270,807

4

Radio City Music Hall

New York City

United States

260,751

5

Kabuki-za

Tokyo

Japan

171,994

6

Palacio de Bellas Artes

Mexico City

Mexico

168,813

7

Teatro Colón

Buenos Aires

Argentina

155,763

8

Royal Opera House

London

United Kingdom

154,097

9

La Scala

Milan

Italy

141,717

10

Amazon Theatre

Manaus

Brazil

122,451


