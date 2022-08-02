Radio City Music Hall, Sydney Opera House & More Rank in Top 5 Most Posted Theatres on Instagram

A study by money.co.uk has revealed the most posted about theatres on Instagram. The study analyzed the number of Instagram posts per hashtag relating to the world's top 50 theatres.

One of the most famous buildings in Australia, Sydney Opera House gets uploaded to social media the most, with 957,765 Instagram posts.

In second place is London's Royal Albert Hall, with 352,601 posts, around half as many as the Sydney Opera House.

Also known as Opéra Garnier, the Palais Garnier in Paris, which served as the inspiration for the Phantom of the Opera, has 270,807 Instagram posts.

Radio City Music Hall in New York City, ranks fourth with 260,751 Instagram posts.

See the top 10 theatres below!