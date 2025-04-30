Rachel Zegler Joins Marisa Tomei in Upcoming Dramedy Movie SHE GETS IT FROM ME

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway and West End star Rachel Zegler is returning to the big screen in the new dramedy film, She Gets It From Me. Variety reports that Zegler will play the daughter of Marisa Tomei in the movie, which is based on a true story. With director Julie von Heinz at the helm, this marks Zegler's first film outing after Disney's Snow White in March. Jay Reiss, co-creator of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, has penned the screenplay and also serves as a producer.

The new movie is said to follow Nicky (played by Zegler), "whose engagement celebration turns into a search for her pill-popping, ex-punk rocker birth mother, Charlotte (Tomei)," with whom she attempts to reconnect. The official synopsis reads: "YouTube is packed with tearful family reunions, but nobody films the messy aftermath.” The movie is produced by 3311 Productions in partnership with Anna Werner for Seven Elephants.

In 2024, Rachel Zegler made her Broadway debut in Romeo + Juliet. Her film credits include West Side Story, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, the Netflix animated musical Spellbound, Y2K and Disney's Snow White. This summer, she will make her West End debut in a new production of Evita, directed by Jamie Lloyd at the London Palladium.



Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

