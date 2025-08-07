Rachel Bloom's DO YOU WANT KIDS? Series Lands Pilot Order at ABC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Last year, it was announced that Drama Desk nominee Rachel Bloom was set to write and star in the new comedy series, Do You Want Kids?, for ABC. Deadline has now confirmed that the network has given a pilot order for the show, which she wrote alongside her husband, the TV and film writer Dan Gregor. Both also serve as producers.

The half-hour show will follow a husband and wife who navigate between two universes: one where they have a child and another where they do not. Steve Levitan is executive producing the project for 20th Television.

Bloom is perhaps best known for the CW musical dramedy Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, which she co-created, executive produced, and starred in as ‘Rebecca Bunch.’ Bloom won the 2016 Golden Globe for Best Actress in a TV Series – Musical or Comedy, Critics’ Choice Award for Best Actress in a TV Comedy and TCA Award for Individual Achievement in Comedy.

In 2019, she won an Emmy Award for Original Music and Lyrics along with her songwriting partners Adam Schlesinger and Jack Dolgen for “Antidepressants Are So Not A Big Deal.” The series was also awarded a Gotham Independent Film Award for Breakthrough Series.

Bloom also wrote and created Death, Let Me Do My Show, a one-woman musical comedy that she performed off-Broadway and earned her a Drama Desk nomination. The filmed special is streaming on Netflix. In 2026, she will be seen in The Devil Wears Prada 2, which is currently in production in New York City.

Gregor's writing credits include Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, How I Met Your Mother, and The Naked Gun with Liam Neeson, which is currently in theaters. He also co-wrote the Disney+ Chip N’ Dale Rescue Rangers film.

Photo Credit: Rebecca J. Michelson



Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos