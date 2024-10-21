Rachel Bloom Returns to TV With New ABC Comedy DO YOU WANT KIDS?

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Drama Desk nominee Rachel Bloom is set to star in a new comedy series Do You Want Kids? for ABC. The Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star will also write the series along with her husband Dan Gregor; both serve as producers. According to Deadline, the half-hour show will follow a husband and wife who navigate between two universes: one where they have a child and another where they do not. Producer Steve Levitan will executive produce the project for 20th Television.

Bloom is perhaps best known for the CW musical dramedy Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, which she co-created, executive produced, and starred in as ‘Rebecca Bunch.’ Bloom won the 2016 Golden Globe for Best Actress in a TV Series – Musical or Comedy, Critics’ Choice Award for Best Actress in a TV Comedy and TCA Award for Individual Achievement in Comedy. In

2019, she won an Emmy Award for Original Music and Lyrics along with her songwriting partners Adam Schlesinger and Jack Dolgen for “Antidepressants Are So Not A Big Deal.” The series was also awarded a Gotham Independent Film Award for Breakthrough Series.

Bloom also wrote and created Death, Let Me Do My Show, a one-woman musical comedy that she performed off-Broadway and earned her a Drama Desk nomination. The filmed special is currently streaming on Netflix.

Gregor's writing credits include Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, How I Met Your Mother, and the upcoming Naked Gun reboot with Liam Neeson. He also co-wrote the Disney+ Chip N’ Dale Rescue Rangers film.

Photo Credit: Rebecca J. Michelson