Rachel Bloom Will Bring DEATH, LET ME DO MY SHOW Off-Broadway This Fall

Performances begin on September 6 at the Lucille Lortel Theatre.

By: Jul. 25, 2023

POPULAR

3 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 1 3 Broadway Shows Close Today
Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Will Lead Paper Mill Playhouse's World Premiere of THE GREAT Photo 2 Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Will Lead Paper Mill's THE GREAT GATSBY
Review Roundup: Immersive HERE LIES LOVE Opens On Broadway! Photo 3 Review Roundup: Immersive HERE LIES LOVE Opens On Broadway!
NEW YORK, NEW YORK Will Close Next Weekend Photo 4 NEW YORK, NEW YORK Will Close Next Weekend

Rachel Bloom Will Bring DEATH, LET ME DO MY SHOW Off-Broadway This Fall

Death, Let Me Do My Show, a brand new original one-woman musical comedy, starring Emmy Award-winner Rachel Bloom and directed by Seth Barrish, opens off-Broadway this fall.

This strictly limited four week engagement begins previews on Wednesday, September 6, at the Lucille Lortel Theatre (121 Christopher Street), ahead of a September 14 opening night. Tickets, beginning at $59, are available now at Click Here, and in-person at the Lucille Lortel Theatre box office.

From the co-creator and star of “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” comes a one woman musical comedy that is definitely NOT about the ever-present spectre of death. Rachel Bloom's new show is filled with raunchy and escapist material that will in NO way explore the pandemic and all the tumultuous events that ensued in her personal life. NOTHING will stop Rachel from partying like it's 2019! 

“The best way to deal with the trauma we all experienced in 2020 is to forget about it and never discuss it again and that is what this show endeavors to do,” said Bloom.

Death, Let Me Do My Show comes to the Lucille Lortel Theatre after playing sold out engagements in London, Chicago, and Boston, among others. The creative team for the Off-Broadway production includes Beowulf Boritt (Scenic Design), Aaron Copp (Lighting Design), Hana S. Kim (Projection Design), Jerome Kurtenbach (Music Direction), and Kristin Isola (Costume Design).

Death, Let Me Do My Show is produced in New York City by Mike Lavoie & Carlee Briglia. The performance schedule is as follows: Monday – Friday at 7 pm, Saturdays at 5:30 pm and 8:30 pm. For more information, please check the website: Click Here

Rachel Bloom is an actor, writer, and producer who is best known for her work on the CW musical dramedy series “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" as co-creator, executive producer, and star. Bloom received five Emmy nominations and two Golden Globe nominations for her work on the series, winning one of each.

Upcoming, Bloom will have a guest starring role in season two of the Max series "Julia." Most recently, she co-starred in the Steve Levitan Hulu comedy series “Reboot," which was nominated for a 2023 Critics' Choice Award. Her other recent credits include the Disney+ film Chip 'N' Dale: Rescue Rangers and Paul Feig's Netflix film The School for Good and Evil. Bloom published the book I Want to Be Where the Normal People Are in 2020.

Bloom is represented by UTA, Sugar23, and Ginsburg Daniels Kallis.

MIKE & CARLEE PRODUCTIONS is Mike Lavoie and Carlee Briglia. They specialize in commercial Off Broadway productions and have had long-running and award-winning shows which have transferred to Broadway and live on as specials for Netflix, HBO and other networks. Recent shows include Kate Berlant's KATE, Alex Edelman: Just For Us, Colin Quinn: Small Talk, Alison Leiby: Oh God, A Show About Abortion and Jacqueline Novak: Get On Your Knees.




RELATED STORIES

1
2023 CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR Starring the Rockettes Will Return in November Photo
2023 CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR Starring the Rockettes Will Return in November

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. announced that America's most beloved holiday show, the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, is returning to the Great Stage at Radio City Music Hall from November 17, 2023 through January 1, 2024.

2
Listen: Katey Sagal Joins the Latest Episode of LITTLE KNOWN FACTS Photo
Listen: Katey Sagal Joins the Latest Episode of LITTLE KNOWN FACTS

In this episode, actress and singer Katey Sagal describes growing up in Hollywood with parents in the entertainment industry. Rebelling against her father's desire for her to be an actress, Katey pursued a career as a singer-songwriter. But early on, when doing a musical written by her friend, she was pursued by an agent who convinced her to start auditioning. Listen to the full episode here!

3
Video: The Cast of SUMMER STOCK At Goodspeed Musicals Performs Accentuate the Positive Photo
Video: The Cast of SUMMER STOCK At Goodspeed Musicals Performs 'Accentuate the Positive'

Corbin Bleu and Danielle Wade lead the cast of the world premiere musical comedy Summer Stock at Goodspeed Musicals. Filled with exuberant dance numbers and hits from the American songbook, Summer Stock will run July 7 - Aug. 27 at The Goodspeed in East Haddam, Conn.

4
Jujamcyn Theaters Sells Majority Stake In Five Broadway Houses To Ambassador Theater Group Photo
Jujamcyn Theaters Sells Majority Stake In Five Broadway Houses To Ambassador Theater Group

Jordan Roth, President of Jujamcyn Theaters, has sold a 93 percent stake in five Broadway theaters, finalizing a previously announced deal with UK theatre company Ambassador Theatre Group. 

More Hot Stories For You

Meet the Cast of THE SHARK IS BROKEN, Beginning Previews on Broadway Tonight!Meet the Cast of THE SHARK IS BROKEN, Beginning Previews on Broadway Tonight!
Video: The Cast of SUMMER STOCK At Goodspeed Musicals Performs 'Accentuate the Positive'Video: The Cast of SUMMER STOCK At Goodspeed Musicals Performs 'Accentuate the Positive'
Jujamcyn Theaters Sells Majority Stake In Five Broadway Houses To Ambassador Theater GroupJujamcyn Theaters Sells Majority Stake In Five Broadway Houses To Ambassador Theater Group
Listen: HERE LIES LOVE Star Arielle Jacobs Talks Playing Imelda Marcos with Empathy & More on The Art of Kindness PodcastListen: HERE LIES LOVE Star Arielle Jacobs Talks Playing Imelda Marcos with Empathy & More on The Art of Kindness Podcast

Videos

Character Breakdown: THE COTTAGE Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video Character Breakdown: THE COTTAGE Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Andrew Rannells Opens Up About New Book & GUTENBERG! Video
Andrew Rannells Opens Up About New Book & GUTENBERG!
Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of HERE LIES LOVE Video
Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of HERE LIES LOVE
Inside Rehearsal For LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at the Muny Video
Inside Rehearsal For LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at the Muny
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SIX
GREY HOUSE
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
MJ THE MUSICAL
ALADDIN

Recommended For You