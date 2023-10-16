Rachel Bloom To Return Off-Broadway in DEATH, LET ME DO MY SHOW This December

Death, Let Me Do My Show, the original one-woman musical comedy written by and starring Emmy Award-winner Rachel Bloom (“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”) and directed by Seth Barrish (Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man & the Pool) will return this winter for an encore engagement following its critically-acclaimed, sold-out run this fall. This strictly limited four week engagement begins performances on December 7 at the Orpheum Theatre (126 2nd Ave) and plays through January 6.



Tickets, beginning at $59, are available now at Click Here. The performance schedule is as follows: Monday – Friday at 7 pm, Saturdays at 5:30 pm and 8:30 pm. There will be no performances on December 11, December 25, or January 1. There will be added performances on December 10 and December 31 at 5:30 pm.



Death, Let Me Do My Show comes to the Orpheum Theatre after a limited engagement at the Lucille Lortel Theatre (where it played September 6 - 30, 2023) and sold-out runs in London, Chicago, and Boston, among others. The creative team for the Off-Broadway production includes Beowulf Boritt (Scenic Design), Aaron Copp (Lighting Design), Hana S. Kim (Projection Design), Jerome Kurtenbach (Music Direction), and Kristin Isola (Costume Design). Death, Let Me Do My Show is produced in New York City by Mike Lavoie & Carlee Briglia.



About DEATH, LET ME DO MY SHOW



From the co-creator and star of “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” comes a one woman musical comedy that is definitely NOT about the ever-present spectre of death. Rachel Bloom’s new show is filled with raunchy and escapist material that will in NO way explore the pandemic and all the tumultuous events that ensued in her personal life. NOTHING will stop Rachel from partying like it's 2019!



Rachel Bloom is an actor, writer, and producer who is best known for her work on the CW musical dramedy series “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" as co-creator, executive producer, and star. Bloom received five Emmy nominations and two Golden Globe nominations for her work on the series, winning one of each.



Upcoming, Bloom will have a guest starring role in season two of the Max series "Julia." Most recently, she co-starred in the Steve Levitan Hulu comedy series “Reboot," which was nominated for a 2023 Critics’ Choice Award. Her other recent credits include the Disney+ film Chip ‘N’ Dale: Rescue Rangers and Paul Feig's Netflix film The School for Good and Evil. Bloom published the book I Want to Be Where the Normal People Are in 2020.



Bloom is represented by UTA, Sugar23, and Ginsburg Daniels Kallis.



MIKE & CARLEE PRODUCTIONS is Mike Lavoie and Carlee Briglia. They specialize in commercial Off Broadway productions and have had long-running and award-winning shows which have transferred to Broadway and live on as specials for Netflix, HBO and other networks. Recent shows include Kate Berlant’s KATE, Alex Edelman: Just For Us, Colin Quinn: Small Talk, Alison Leiby: Oh God, A Show About Abortion and Jacqueline Novak: Get On Your Knees.





Photo credit: Emilio Madrid