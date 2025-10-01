ROCKERS ON BROADWAY: LIVE VOLUME 2 Sets Release with Will Chase, Nick Fradiani, & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rockers On Broadway: Live – Volume 2 will be available on all major streaming platforms beginning October 3, 2025, from R.O.B. Records in partnership with Jazzheads. Following the release of Rockers On Broadway: Live Volume 1, which has already surpassed 2 million streams, this new collection showcases live performances from the most recent years of Rockers On Broadway.

The album features performances by Rockers On Broadway creator Donnie Kehr (Jersey Boys, The Who’s Tommy) with drummer Simon Kirke (Bad Company), who will soon be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, TONY Award nominee Will Chase (The Mystery Of Edwin Drood, Once Upon A Mattress, Something Rotten), Nick Fradiani (A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical, American Idol Winner), two-time TONY nominee Amanda Green, singer/songwriter Izabelle Gottfried, Pomme Koch (The Band’s Visit), Apollo Levine (MJ the Musical), Samantha Parrish, Grammy-nominated songwriter Lauren ‘Lolo’ Pritchard (Spring Awakening), Ryann Redmond (Once Upon A One More Time, Frozen), student performer Reese Rehl from the Rockers On The Rise program, and influencer Molly Russo—with a special performance by Grammy-nominated rock star KT Tunstall.

"This album is about sharing the energy and excitement of these incredible live performances with audiences far beyond the room," said Donnie Kehr, Producer and Performer. "Rockers On Broadway has always been about bringing together extraordinary talent for unforgettable charity events, and Rockers On Broadway: Live – Volume 2 captures that spirit, celebrating the passion and joy of every performance."

Rockers On Broadway: Live – Volume 2 is part of The PATH Fund’s continuing programming to mentor artists and support its mission. All proceeds from the album return to The PATH Fund, helping sustain programs that empower the next generation of performing artists.

Both volumes were recorded live and mixed in real time, with no overdubs, remixing, or multi-tracking. This year’s concert (the 32nd edition) honoring Jefferson Starship and Chris Stewart, will take place on Monday October 27th, 2025 at Sony Hall NYC.