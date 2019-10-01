ROCK OF AGES Reignites ROCKTOBERFEST This Month At New World Stages

Off-Broadway's Rock of Ages has announced the return of ROCKTOBERFEST, a month-long celebration offering ticket holders exclusive events, including an onstage lip sync battle, an epic Halloween Bash in partnership with Hard Rock Café, over $7,500 worth of prizes & giveaways, and all tickets at $69.

Nominated for five Tony Awards during its record-breaking Broadway run, this 10th Anniversary limited engagement is playing through January 12, 2020 at New World Stages (340 West 50th Street, NYC). For more information and a complete list of Rocktoberfest events, visit www.rockofagesmusical.com/tickets.

ROCKOCTOBERFEST-IVITIES:

'SUNDAY SURPRIZES' (Sunday, October 6, 13, 20 & 27): Each Sunday evening in October, every member of the audience has a chance to win a rockin' prize from Dave & Busters, The Ribbon Restaurant, Guitar Center, and more!

'UNIVERSAL MUSIC DAY' (Saturday, October 12): To celebrate Universal Music Day, one lucky audience member will receive an electric guitar from D' Angelico Guitars and a VIP guitar lesson from Rock of Ages' very own guitarist, Tommy Kessler from Blondie. Ticket holders can enter to win at the theater prior to the matinee at 2 PM.

'MOCK ROCK LIP SYNC BATTLE' (Tuesday, October 18): Ready for your 5 minutes of fame in the Bourbon Room? Join us for Mock Rock, a lip sync battle on stage at New World Stages on October 18! The winner will receive an exclusive "ROCK & BOWL" party at BOWLMOR Times Square. Ticket holders can sign up to compete with a Rock of Ages song at the theatre before that evening's performance.

'REWARD THE FAN' TRIVIA NIGHT (Wednesday, October 30): Put your Rock of Ages knowledge to the test as 'Reward the Fan' hosts Trivia Night on October 30! Join us in the lobby during intermission -or join in around the county via the Reward the Fan app. The winner will receive a prize!

KEEP THE PARTY GOING (Thursday, October 3,10, & 17): Hard Rock Cafe will celebrate Rocktoberfest with a Rock of Ages dance party, featuring DJs spinning 80s classics, from 9 PM-1 AM on October 3, 10, 17.

HARD ROCK HALLOWEEN (Thursday, October 31): Join us for a Halloween bash with members of the cast at Hard Rock Cafe! Come dressed in your best rock glam or as your favorite 80's rock star for a chance to win a $500 Hard Rock gift card.

ON THE ROCKS MARGARITA CRAWL (Saturday, October 5, 12, 19, & 26): Enjoy Rock of Ages-themed drinks before and after evening performances every Saturday in October at Blockheads and MTHR Vegan. Just show your ticket stub to get in on the fun.

SPECIAL OFFERS: Bring your Rock of Ages ticket stub to any of our partners to receive discounts including: appetizer specials at HARD ROCK CAFE; 10% off your purchase at BLOCKHEADS; 10% off your meal at MTHR VEGAN, and 3 exclusive samples at Kiehl's - Hell's Kitchen.

All tickets in October are $69 with the code: RKTOBER69

ROCK OF AGES opened on Broadway on April 7, 2009, for a monumental six-year run of 2,350 performances, carving the musical a spot in the Broadway history books as one of the Top 30 Longest-running Shows of All Time. In honor of the show's landmark anniversary, this production reunites Rock of Ages' award-winning Broadway creative team - Chris D'Arienzo's hilarious original story is mounted at New World Stages by Tony-nominated director Kristin Hanggi (Clueless) and choreographed by Olivier Award winner Kelly Devine (Come From Away), in participation with the musical's original Broadway design team: scenic design by Beowulf Boritt (Come From Away), costume design by Gregory Gale (The Wedding Singer), lighting design by Jason Lyons (Bring It On: The Musical), sound design is by Peter Hylenski (Frozen), and projection design is by Zachary Borovay (In The Heights). KGM Theatrical serves as General Manager, with casting by Stewart/Whitley. The anniversary production, originally scheduled as a sixteen-week engagement through October 6, 2019, began performances on June 19, 2019.

The 10th Anniversary cast includes CJ Eldred (Desperate Measures) as Drew and Kirsten Scott (Jersey Boys) as Sherrie, with original Broadway cast member Mitchell Jarvis (Gettin' the Band Back Together) reprises his role as Lonny. PJ Griffith (American Idiot) stars as Stacee Jaxx, Matt Ban (Rock of Ages National Tour) as Dennis, Dane Biren ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel") as Franz, Tiffany Engen (Legally Blonde) as Regina, Broadway cast member Theresa Stanley (The Color Purple) as Justice through October 28 and Tom Galantich (Mamma Mia!) as Hertz. Rounding out the ensemble are Rock of Ages Las Vegas alumni Ashley E. Matthews and Leah Read, original National Tour cast member Danielle Marie Gonzalez (Clueless Off-Broadway) as Waitress #1, Michael Mahany (Spring Awakening), Mekhai Lee (The Color Purple National Tour), Kevin Michael Raponey (A Chorus Line National Tour), Justin Colombo (Kinky Boots), Autumn Guzzardi (9 to 5), and Matt Wolpe (Finding Neverland). KGM Theatrical serves as General Manager, with casting by Stewart/Whitley.

The music that ignited a generation soars to new heights in the critically acclaimed and audience-adored hit musical Rock of Ages. "Even doubters will be wiping tears from their Wayfarers" as the show's uproarious, tongue-in-cheek original love story erupts into an exhilarating musical experience that delivers "the kind of operatic ecstasy you read about only in bathroom stalls" (Entertainment Weekly). An "absurdly enjoyable" musical that's "as guilty as pleasures get," (New York Times) Rock of Ages is set to the greatest rock anthems and power ballads of the 80s, like you've never heard them before. Featuring such hits as "Wanted Dead or Alive," "I Wanna Know What Love Is", "Every Rose Has Its Thorn," "Here I Go Again", "Don't Stop Believin'" and many more, theatergoers are invited to raise their lighters, crack open the wine coolers, and bask in "the kind of craft that makes escapism all the more satisfying." (Variety)

Tickets can be purchased via Telecharge.com, by calling (212) 239-6200 (outside NY metro area: 800-432-7250) or in person at the New World Stages Box Office. Restrictions and blackout dates may apply. The performance schedule is Monday at 8 PM, Wednesday at 8 PM, Thursday at 8 PM, Friday at 8 PM, Saturday at 2 PM & 8 PM and Sunday at 3 PM & 7:30 PM. A limited number of $30 general rush tickets will be available each performance date, 2-hours before that day's performance(s) at the New World Stages Box Office (340 W. 50th Street). Rush ticket purchases are limited to two per person and are cash only.

For more information visit www.ROCKOFAGESMUSICAL.com





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You