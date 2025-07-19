FRIGID Nightcap Brings BEING DRAMATIC To Under St. Marks

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



FRIGID New York's wildest late-night variety show returns this month with a theme that promises to crank the theatricality to eleven: "Being Dramatic." On Friday, July 25 at 10:30 PM, Under St. Marks transforms into a late-night playground for the bold, the unhinged, and the gloriously extra.

Hosted by Dora Diamond, a dazzling electronic pop artist whose music channels her experience as a transgender woman, FRIGID Nightcap blends the anything-goes energy of a downtown cabaret with the curated chaos of a late-night talk show. Expect a night where drama isn't just welcome-it's mandatory.

The lineup includes:

Amanda Miller, serving theatrical storytelling in an uproarious one-person show about anger management camp, Destiny's Child, and an ill-fated rock-throwing incident involving a certain former president.

Rebecca Kaplan, slicing through the climate crisis and collective anxiety with razor-sharp stand-up that dares you to laugh through the darkness.

Jay Simpson, a musical comedian blending emotional storytelling, genre-bending tunes, and jokes about... well, farts and boobs.

Annie Smokely, lighting a match to high society with a Miranda Lambert-fueled burlesque-protest hybrid that demands liberation for rural voices.

Iman Abdul, presented by audience favorites The Strange Girlzz, performing a biting monologue about beauty standards, identity, and the tragicomic art of microbangs.

Each month, FRIGID Nightcap invites a rotating roster of diverse artists to smash boundaries and blow past the velvet rope of traditional performance. With past themes like "It's a Trans, Trans, Trans, Trans World," "Quiet Riot," "Club Exile," and "Anarchoqueeria," the series has built a reputation as an unapologetically queer, fiercely creative, potently political late-night hub where the only rule is: expect the unexpected.

FRIGID Nightcap: Being Dramatic

Date & Time: Friday, July 25 at 10:30 PM

Location: Under St. Marks Theatre, 94 St. Marks Place, NYC

Tickets: bit.ly/FRIGIDNightcapTix (includes a glass of wine). Livestream tickets available for $10.

Don your most dramatic look, bring cash to tip the performers, and prepare for an unforgettable night of laughter, provocation, and theatrical excess.