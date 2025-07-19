 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

FRIGID Nightcap Brings BEING DRAMATIC To Under St. Marks

The production will take place on July 25.

By: Jul. 19, 2025
FRIGID Nightcap Brings BEING DRAMATIC To Under St. Marks Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

FRIGID New York's wildest late-night variety show returns this month with a theme that promises to crank the theatricality to eleven: "Being Dramatic." On Friday, July 25 at 10:30 PM, Under St. Marks transforms into a late-night playground for the bold, the unhinged, and the gloriously extra.

Hosted by Dora Diamond, a dazzling electronic pop artist whose music channels her experience as a transgender woman, FRIGID Nightcap blends the anything-goes energy of a downtown cabaret with the curated chaos of a late-night talk show. Expect a night where drama isn't just welcome-it's mandatory.

The lineup includes:

  • Amanda Miller, serving theatrical storytelling in an uproarious one-person show about anger management camp, Destiny's Child, and an ill-fated rock-throwing incident involving a certain former president.

  • Rebecca Kaplan, slicing through the climate crisis and collective anxiety with razor-sharp stand-up that dares you to laugh through the darkness.

  • Jay Simpson, a musical comedian blending emotional storytelling, genre-bending tunes, and jokes about... well, farts and boobs.

  • Annie Smokely, lighting a match to high society with a Miranda Lambert-fueled burlesque-protest hybrid that demands liberation for rural voices.

  • Iman Abdul, presented by audience favorites The Strange Girlzz, performing a biting monologue about beauty standards, identity, and the tragicomic art of microbangs.

Each month, FRIGID Nightcap invites a rotating roster of diverse artists to smash boundaries and blow past the velvet rope of traditional performance. With past themes like "It's a Trans, Trans, Trans, Trans World," "Quiet Riot," "Club Exile," and "Anarchoqueeria," the series has built a reputation as an unapologetically queer, fiercely creative, potently political late-night hub where the only rule is: expect the unexpected.

FRIGID Nightcap: Being Dramatic
Date & Time: Friday, July 25 at 10:30 PM
Location: Under St. Marks Theatre, 94 St. Marks Place, NYC
Tickets: bit.ly/FRIGIDNightcapTix (includes a glass of wine). Livestream tickets available for $10.

Don your most dramatic look, bring cash to tip the performers, and prepare for an unforgettable night of laughter, provocation, and theatrical excess.

Follow FRIGID Nightcap on Instagram at @frigidnightcap for sneak peeks and behind-the-scenes chaos.




Don't Miss a Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Videos