REPLY GUYS Announce First Podcast Live Show

"Reply Guys" is the leftist, feminist, comedy podcast for the rest of us hosted by Julia Claire (Bridgetown Comedy Festival, SiriusXM) and Kate Willett (Netflix, Comedy Central).

For their first ever live show, Julia and Kate will be joined by a hilarious panel of comedians: Ted Alexandro, Jo Firestone, and Hari Kondabolu, to make jokes about current events that are keeping us up at night, and the people in the news cycle we love or love to hate.

Reply Guys Live Podcast Recording and Launch PartySeptember 15, 2019 at 8pmUnion Hall - 702 Union Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215

Ticket link: https://www.unionhallny.com/e/reply-guys-live-podcast-recording-and-launch-party-70054096689/Price: $10-12

The lineup for this show is:Ted Alexandro (Comedy Central), Jo Firestone (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon), Hari Kondabolu (Netflix), opener: Martin Urbano (Jimmy Kimmel Live)







