REMEMBER FEST Explores the Artist Experience of 2020 and Its Aftermath

REMEMBER Fest 2020, an online arts festival created by independent producers and theatre-makers Jessica Ashleigh Pomeroy and Michelle Cage, will begin on April 9th, 2021 with works being released on a schedule through April 10th, and remain open through April 11th.

The festival will feature five works of theatre, three musical acts, and three visual art collections, all created by early-career artists, exploring their unique perspectives on 2020, with the goal of providing a platform for emerging artists while supporting them financially in the process.

"The idea for REMEMBER came to us in a time of artistic drought," stated co-producer Jessica, "We felt uneasy, unsure of what was coming next, and overall exhausted by the year 2020. Michelle and I felt as though we wanted to find a way to work with other artists and reflect on these feelings, acknowledging that this has been an isolating time for all of us." Michelle added, "We graduated from college in 2019, so sustaining our early careers during the pandemic has been tough, but it created a desire in us both to amplify the voices of our artistic peers who have been facing the same shortage of opportunities. Over the course of the pandemic, I had been working on a project where I was interviewing fellow artists about their experiences and emotions during this time, and those interviews were so inspiring and poignant that I knew I wanted to expand on the idea, and now we are doing just that with this festival."

Each of the festival's lead artists was selected because they have a singular, palpable vision, and a unique perspective on the events of last year. They have created a total of twelve original pieces that will feature the work of twenty-nine artists across three disciplines.

Tickets for REMEMBER Fest 2020 are available now at a pay-what-you-can rate starting at just $5. Tickets can be purchased here, or through the lobby of the Virtual Venue, at www.rememberfest2020.com.

All profits from this event will be split evenly among the artists and creators involved, in an effort to alleviate some of the financial strain that has been put on artists since the beginning of last year, in addition to providing them with a unique, virtual space to present their work. Once you purchase a ticket to REMEMBER Fest 2020, you will receive the password to access the Virtual Venue beginning on April 9th. All ticket holders will have the opportunity to view all featured works through April 11th.