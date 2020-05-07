RECAP: Lesli Margherita, Brenda Braxton, and Anne Steele Perform on STARS IN THE HOUSE
Stars in The House, benefiting The Actors Fund, continued today (2pm) with VARIETY THURSDAY with Anne Steele, Brenda Braxton, and Lesli Margherita.
Anne Steele and her wife Kelli Carpenter, hosts of I Love My Wife podcast, joined the show to talk about a live stream they are hosting for charity. Anne began, "Last night was my eighth week. It's been eight weeks every Wednesday. Starting week three I started raising money...to send meals to healthcare professionals and first responders and as of last night, we raised over 25,000 and since over 3,200 meals. And we also started our own personal fundraising page for City Harvest...now the real crisis is people who don't have food. We're really tuned into City Harvest and what they do cause not only do they provide food but they're a food rescue organization...We've raised about 25,000 there too."
Brenda Braxton talked about her book, "The Little Black Book of Backstage Etiquette." "One of the things is how to treat your dresser...how to treat your stagehands, cause everyone is in it together. What to do, what not to do in the dressing room when you're sharing a dressing room there are just things you can't do. Little nuggets from Bebe Neuwirth and Chita."
Later, Lesli Margherita talked about the difference between Broadway and the West End. "There isn't a huge difference. The differences are in rehearsal. I love that over there every hour they're like 'tea break, cookie break.' I was expecting the audiences to be a little more reserved and at least our audiences were crazy nuts."
Anne Steele sang "I'd Rather Be Sailing" from A New Brain, Brenda sang "I'm a Woman," and Lesli Margherita sang "Making Love Alone."
Click HERE to watch the full episode
The next show will air tonight (8pm) with a White Collar Cast reunion (Sharif Atkins, Matt Bomer, Hilarie Burton, Tim DeKay, Willie Garson, Tiffani Thiessen and Marsha Thomason as a benefit for The Trevor Project).a??
Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com, as well as a donate button linking viewers to The Actors Fund.
