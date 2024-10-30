News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES: THE MUSICAL Will Open at the James Earl Jones Theatre

The musical will  begin previews on April 1 ahead of an April 27 opening night.

By: Oct. 30, 2024
REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES: THE MUSICAL Will Open at the James Earl Jones Theatre Image
Real Women Have Curves: The Musical has set its Broadway theatre! As previously announced, the musical will  begin previews on April 1 ahead of an April 27 opening night. The production has now found its Broadway house, and will play at the James Earl Jones Theatre.

REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES: Will Open at the James Earl Jones Theatre
The musical comes to Broadway following a critically acclaimed world premiere in 2023 at American Repertory Theater (A.R.T) at Harvard University. The production will be produced by Barry Weissler, Fran Weissler, and Jack Noseworthy. Read the reviews for the A.R.T production here and check out photos here!

The new musical, based on the play by Josefina López and HBO’s Real Women Have Curves, (Screenplay by Josefina López and George LaVoo) will feature music and lyrics by Grammy Award-winning artist Joy Huerta of the Mexican pop duo Jesse & Joy and composer/lyricist Benjamin Velez, book by Lisa Loomer with Nell Benjamin, music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo, and direction & choreography by Tony and Olivier Award winner Sergio Trujillo.  

Summer 1987, Boyle Heights, Los Angeles. After eighteen years under the roof of her immigrant parents, Ana is ready to spread her wings. Her dreams of college and a career in New York City are bursting at the seams, but her family’s expectations would keep her home, working at their garment factory (and being driven crazy by her mother). Is it worth sacrificing the dreams of her family by Ana fulfilling her own? Based on the play by Josefina López that inspired the iconic hit film, Real Women Have Curves: The Musical is an uplifting and empowering new show that explores life’s unexpected curves.

Dates, cast and additional creative team will be announced at a later date.

Real Women Have Curves: The Musical is produced in association with Peggy KoenigStan PonteJohn Gore Organization, Ira Pittelman, Michael ValdesMichael P. KrukeThe Nederlander OrganizationRamesh NarasimhanEmerald DriveHGH ProductionsJared KingPeter MayJames R. Schnepper, and Jayne Baron Sherman.

To stay up to date on news about Real Women Have Curves: The Musical, fans can visit https://realwomenhavecurvesbroadway.com/ and follow the show on Instagram and Facebook at @RWHCMusical.





