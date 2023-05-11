Quintet Of The Americas to Perform at National Opera Center's Scorca Hall This Month

The program will feature Shanyse Strickland's Ala Arusha - Mother Earth, commissioned by the Quintet.

Quintet of the Americas will be in concert on Tuesday, May 23 at 7:00 PM at Marc A. Scorca Hall of The National Opera Center, 330 Seventh Avenue, 7th Floor, New York, NY.

The program will feature Shanyse Strickland's Ala Arusha - Mother Earth, commissioned by the Quintet. She recently won a space as a composer in the 2023 Music by Women International Festival, which will premiere a commissioned piece titled Afrofuturism, which also was the winning piece for the Urgent Art Fund grant. She has written and published seven original works, one of which was performed by the horn section of the New Haven Symphony, titled Moods. Shanyse has written commissioned works for the horn section of the Seattle Symphony, the brass faculty at the University of Texas, the DC Strings in Washington, DC and many other musicians around the country. Visit her at https://www.shanysestrickland.com/.

The event will also include O Sweet Spontaneous Earth by QA's Matt Sullivan - based on a poem by e. e. cummings - improvisation on ocarinas, recorders, mouthpieces/reeds/headjoints, as well as Summer Music by Samuel Barber, Hudson Valley Music by Christopher Kaufman, Three Nature Walks by Alexandra Molnar-Suhaida, Earth Song by Frank Ticheli and Suite Popular Brasileira by Julio Medaglia.

Performers will be Kim O'Hare Bonacorsa, flute; Matt Sullivan, oboe; David Valbuena, clarinet; Barbara Oldham, horn; and Alexander Davis, bassoon.

Tickets for the May 23 concert are $20 adults, $10/ students and seniors, and will be available at the door. For reservations, contact quintetorg@gmail.com.

The concert will be live-streamed on the National Opera Center YouTube channel - www.youtube.com/user/NatOperaCenterLIVE. For more information, call 516-586-3433 or visit Click Here. This concert is ADA accessible. For MTA transportation information, visit http://tripplanner.mta.info/MyTrip/ui_web/customplanner/TripPlanner.aspx.

Founded in Bogota, Colombia in 1976, Quintet of the Americas has specialized in bringing music from the Western hemisphere to audiences in the United States since its arrival in New York in 1979. The group has enjoyed an international career that has taken them to concert halls throughout the Americas and Eastern Europe, including Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Symphony Space, and the Library of Congress. Visit their website at http://www.quintet.org and become their friend at http://www.facebook.com/groups/325982319921/.

This program is made possible with public funds from the New York State Council on the Arts, with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature. This program is supported, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, in partnership with the City Council. Additional funding comes from The Jarvis and Constance Doctorow Family Foundation and generous individuals. Special thanks to the Hon. Donovan Richards, Borough President of Queens, and the Queens Delegation to the New York City Council.





