Quintet Of The Americas Presents Programs Of Latin, Jazz, Klezmer & Swing Commissions, June 11- 12

Quintet of the Americas will present a concert of Latin, Jazz, Klezmer & Swing Commissions on June 11-12 @ The Center at Maple Grove Cemetery, 127-15 Kew Gardens Rd. in Queens, NY.

The June 11 program will include Echoes From a Distant Land (1983) by the late José Raul Bernardo, Begin Again (2021-22) by Allen Schulz, Rockaway Baby by Lev "Ljova" Zhurbin, Quintet No. 1 Jazz Quintet (1981 rev 2004) by the late Ed Bland and Klezmer Fantasy (2019) by the late James Cohn.

Tickets for the June 11 event are $20/$10 student/seniors, available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ram-queens-new-music-festival-2022-june-10-11-12-tickets-338203053437. More about Random Access Music at https://www.ram-nyc.org/qnmf2022.

The June 12 program will include Echoes From a Distant Land (1983) by the late José Raul Bernardo, the World Premiere of Begin Again (2020) by Allen Schulz, Rockaway Baby by Lev "Ljova" Zhurbin, Quintet No. 1 Jazz Quintet (1981 rev 2004) by the late Ed Bland and Klezmer Fantasy (2019) by the late James Cohn.The June 12 performance is free with RSVP at 347-878-6613, $5.00 for walk-ins. Free parking and limited seating.

All Quintet of the Americas presentations are ADA accessible. For MTA transportation information, visit http://tripplanner.mta.info/MyTrip/ui_web/customplanner/TripPlanner.aspx.

Performers will be Kim O'Hare Bonacorsa, flute; Matt Sullivan, oboe; David Valbuena, clarinet; Barbara Oldham, horn and Alexander Davis, bassoon and contrabassoon.

Founded in Bogota, Colombia in 1976, Quintet of the Americas has specialized in bringing music from the Western hemisphere to audiences in the United States since its arrival in New York in 1979. The group has enjoyed an international career that has taken them to concert halls throughout the Americas and Eastern Europe, including Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Symphony Space, and the Library of Congress. Visit their website at http://www.quintet.org and become their friend at http://www.facebook.com/groups/325982319921/.

