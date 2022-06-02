Queer|Art's 2023 Mentors include Lilly Wachowski, Zackary Drucker and Will Davis

Queer|Art, NYC's home for the creative and professional development of LGBTQ+ artists, is pleased to announce the new Mentors for the 2023 Queer|Art|Mentorship (QAM) program cycle. The Mentorship program is the cornerstone of Queer|Art's work, providing a platform of support for LGBTQ+ artists focused on creative issues and long-term sustainability of artistic practice. Now in its 12th year, the organization's celebrated year-long creative and professional development program supports both remote and in-person participation between early-career and established LGBTQ+ artists from across the country. In doing so, Queer|Art|Mentorship bridges professional and social thresholds that often isolate artists by generation, discipline, and region.



The national cohort of 2023 Mentors are based variously in California, Illinois, Louisiana, New York, and Pennsylvania. Queer|Art proudly welcomes five new Mentors to the program: director and choreographer Will Davis; interdisciplinary artist, producer, activist, and actress Zackary Drucker (This Is Me; Transparent); author and artist T Fleischmann (Time Is the Thing a Body Moves Through); visual artist, educator, and 2012-2013 QAM Fellow Camilo Godoy; and writer, director, and producer Lilly Wachowski (The Matrix franchise, Sense8). We are also proud to welcome back five returning Mentors, including: writer, poet, and activist Alexis De Veaux (Yabo; Warrior Poet: A Biography of Audre Lorde); multidisciplinary artist Jeffrey Gibson; multidisciplinary choreographer Will Rawls; interdisciplinary performance installation maker Julie Tolentino; and multidisciplinary artist and performer Constantina Zavitsanos.

Applications are open from June 1st-July 31st. Learn more at www.queer-art.org/mentorship