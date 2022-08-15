Queer Love Story To Be A Part Of Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning Building Equity Initiative

Katharine Pettit Creative - KPC, in partnership with Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning Building Equity Initiative, presents UNTITLED GIRL NARRATIVE

The story of three young people coming of age, UNTITLED GIRL NARRATIVE spotlights Queer Love through the challenges LGBTQ+ Youth face in today's America.

Katharine Pettit Creative - KPC spotlights social injustices using dance as our universal language, changing minds by opening hearts through movement. KPC equally stands for "Keeping People Connected".

Building Equity for BIIPOC (Black, Immigrant, Indigenous, People of Color) Artists is a pilot program from the Jamaica Center of Arts & Learning. Supported by a grant from New York Community Trust, it is dedicated to researching, engaging and promoting underrepresented artists in our community, and to providing greater access for audiences to see and to experience their work.

UNTITLED GIRL NARRATIVE depicts three young people, "X", "Y", and "Z", and their exploration of identity, including gender, orientation, citizen versus immigrant status and shows these young people embracing their power and autonomy as BIIPOC LGBTQ+ persons, following their journey of self discovery as they navigate childhood and adolescence in today's America.

KPC and JCAL present two FREE performances; Thursday September 1st at 7pm and Sunday September 4th at 4pm. Register for this FREE event today!

Concept, Story, & Choreography by Katharine Pettit

Music composed by Logan Evan Thomas and Manner Effect.

Featuring KPC Artists Samantha Bajonero, Shan Y. Chuang, Gregory J. Hanks, Rachel Lauria, and Katharine Pettit.

Graphic Design & Marketing: Roaring Lion Marketing

Associate Fight Choreographer: Shahzeb Hussain

Content Warning: UNTITLED GIRL NARRATIVE depicts incidences of escalating bullying towards LGBTQ+ & BIIPOC Youth. Created for ages 12+