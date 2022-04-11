Queens Theatre presents Hiplet Ballerinas for three shows only, on Saturday, April 30th at 2 PM and 8 PM and Sunday, May 1st at 3 PM.

This must-see performance fuses classical pointe technique with African, Latin, Hip-Hop, and urban dance styles that are rooted in communities of color. Promoting inclusivity in both their cast and audience, Hipletfeatures true-toned tights, modern music, and dancers of all shapes, sizes, and colors.

Created by Homer Bryant, founder of the Chicago Multi-Cultural Dance Center, and specifically designed to make ballet accessible to all, Hiplet incorporates current popular songs from Black Violin to Beyonce that will be familiar to audiences who don't normally attend ballet performances. Hiplet Ballerinas may mix the rhythms of African drums with Tchaikovsky, arabesques and beat-boxing or even Tango en pointe - all while showcasing Hiplet's trademark sass, hip movements, and struts.

"Hiplet Ballerinas was originally scheduled to make their Queens Theatre debut in spring 2020. We had been looking forward to their engagement - our brochure cover that season was a photo of dancers from Hiplet Ballerinas. We knew then that our audiences would be thrilled by their joyful energy, and tickets were selling fast, right around the time we shut down," says Queens Theatre's Executive Director Taryn Sacramone. " Two years later, we're finally able to present them - and that joyful energy feels even more important now. We are proud, delighted and also grateful to bring Hiplet Ballerinas to Queens this spring - finally!"

Tickets start at $20 for seating in the rear and side sections. Seating in the center section is $35. Students and seniors receive a 10% discount. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here or call the Box Office at: (718) 760-0064.

Hiplet Ballerinas performance is made possible through the generous support of Mertz Gilmore Foundation, Con Edison, Howard Gilman Foundation, the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs, and by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature.

COVID-19 Safety Protocols

Although the Key to NYC vaccine mandate for indoor activities has been lifted, most live performing arts venues in New York City, including Queens Theatre, have elected to maintain the vaccination requirements for entry for the time being. All those eligible (5 years of age and over), staff, performers, renters, and visitors are required to present proof of a completed course of a vaccine considered effective by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and/or the World Health Organization for all in-person events at our facilities in Flushing Meadows Corona Park.

