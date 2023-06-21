Queens Rising Kicks Off With Korean Dance, Salsa & More

Queens Rising promotes all the incredible people who contribute to the vibrant culture and essence of Queens, the world's borough.

By: Jun. 21, 2023

Queens Rising Kicks Off With Korean Dance, Salsa & More

With a fun mix of Korean dance, Irish crooning, Brazilian rhythms, and homegrown Salsa, Queens Rising kicked off earlier this month at the Queens Night Market, and has since been promoting a wonderful array of arts and cultural activities for any and everyone. Back for its second year, Queens Rising has mobilized the borough's artistic community to collaborate and create an opportunity to highlight and promote all the incredible people who contribute to the vibrant culture and essence of Queens, the world's borough!

Nirmal Pandya, MHA, FACHE for Northwell Health, introduced performer Allen Gogarty, who received lifesaving care from Northwell Health hospitals last year as a part of this performance.

"As a community hospital that not only serves the health care needs of Queens but also draws the majority of our staff from within the diverse neighborhoods that make up our borough, LIJ Forest Hills is Queens," said Lorraine Chambers Lewis, PA, Executive Director of Long Island Jewish Forest Hills, part of Northwell Health. "Queens Rising celebrates the rich tapestry of our borough's arts, culinary and creative communities, and that's why for the second year in a row we're the title sponsor because Northwell is Queens."

Queens Rising has worked with LIJ Forest Hills this month to promote Arts & Healing awareness through workshops and performances for Northwell Health staff. Additionally Queens Rising will be partnering with Northwell Health and the Queens Public LIbrary to host an Arts and Healing panel, open to the public, on June 22nd at 3:30pm at the Queens Public Library, Central Branch. For more information, visit queensrising.nyc. See event link here.



