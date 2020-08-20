Queen + Adam Lambert To Release First Album LIVE AROUND THE WORLD Out October 2

Legendary rock band Queen and singer Adam Lamber will release an album of live performances.

Queen + Adam Lambert have announced they will release their first-ever live album Queen + Adam Live Around the World, out worldwide October 2.

The set presents a compilation of concert highlights captured the world over personally selected by Taylor, May, and Lambert from over 200 shows they have performed with several featured here becoming available for the very first time.

These cover concerts from Rock in Rio, Lisbon, to the UK's Isle of Wight Festival, Summer Sonic, Japan, selected UK and North America tour dates, and - from one of their very last performances before lockdown - the Fire Fight Australia benefit show. All formats include the band's entire 22-minute Fire Fight Australia appearance.

The twenty tracks featured include fan favorites like "Don't Stop Me Now" and "I Want To Break Free" as well as rarities such as their versions of the Freddie Mercury penned "Love Kills" and "I Was Born To Love You." The live album comes in CD, CD+DVD, CD+Blu-ray and Vinyl versions, with the DVD and Blu-ray featuring extra performance footage which include a Roger Taylor "Drum Battle" with drummer son Rufus Taylor, and Brian May "Last Horizon" guitar solo.

Brian May said of the historic live album: "As we all grapple with the challenge of creating live shows in a world dominated by a formidable viral enemy, it seemed the perfect time for us to create a collection of hand-picked live highlights from our Queen shows over the last 7 years with our brother Adam Lambert.

May continues: "It's a first! As you watch and listen to these tracks you'll be journeying all around the world with us, and experiencing a complete virtual live set. The collection climaxes in Sydney earlier this year when, in support Fire Fight Australia, we recreated the complete Queen Live Aid set. It was a historic event for a great cause - with perhaps the highest adrenaline level since the original Live Aid in 1985. It makes me particularly happy that we can now share this unique moment with the whole world."

While Adam Lambert added: "When we couldn't tour this year we wanted to give the fans something in place of that, and a Live album just felt right. It's the first time we have released an album together and we have had a lot of fun putting it together, picking out favorite performances over the past seven years."

