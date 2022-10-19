Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

QWANQWA Comes to Flushing Town Hall Next Weekend

The performance is on October 29th.

Oct. 19, 2022  
Flushing Town Hall will welcome Ethiopian band QWANQWA for a performance like no other as they make their debut United States tour with QWANQWA: Ethiopian Supergroup on October 29th. With their roots in traditional East African music, this experimental group is on a mission to further cross-cultural dialogue.

Founded in 2012 by the group's violinist Kaethe Hostetter, QWANQWA is a group of extremely talented musicians "from the baddest ensembles of Addis Ababa," Ethiopia's capital. Their genre of music is intersectional, combining elements of rock, psychedelic, and regional beats from Addis Ababa. The supergroup features Endris Hassen (masinko), Bubu Teklamariam (bass krar), Kaethe Hostetter (violin), Misale Leggese (kebero), and Selamnesh Zemene (vocalist).

"This is one of our most anticipated events of the year," says Flushing Town Hall Executive & Artistic Director Ellen Kodadek. "We are honored to be a stop on QWANQWA's U.S. debut tour and have our audience experience the great music that QWANQWA has been sharing with the world for a decade-for the first time live from Queens!"



