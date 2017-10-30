Putting His Talent to Good Use: Meet A BRONX TALE's New Calogero, Adam Kaplan

Click Here for More Articles on A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL

After one year, Bobby Conte Thornton, who originated the role of Calogero in A Bronx Tale on Broadway, will play his final performance on Sunday, November 5.

The show announced today that it will welcome Adam Kaplan to the cast beginning Thursday, November 9, to replace Thornton the role.

Adam Kaplan has been seen on Broadway in Newsies, Show Boat with the New York Philharmonic and the national tour of Kinky Boots. He has performed on various stages including, Flat Rock Playhouse and Music Theatre Wichita. and has been seen in numerous concerts across the country and Japan, including a performance for the Obamas at the White House. His television work includes "Deception" (ABC), Live From Lincoln Center (PBS). He is a graduate of Elon University with a BFA in Music Theatre.

See some of Adam's finest work here before he makes his way to the Bronx!

A BRONX TALE, the new musical featuring a book by Academy Award nominee Chazz Palminteri, music by Oscar, Grammy, and Tony Award winner Alan Menken, and lyrics by Grammy Award winner and Oscar and Tony Award nominee Glenn Slater, co-directed by two-time Oscar winner Robert De Niro and four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, with choreography by Tony nominee Sergio Trujillo, is now playing on Broadway at the Longacre Theatre (220 West 48th Street).

Based on the critically acclaimed play that inspired the now classic film, this streetwise musical will take you to the stoops of the Bronx in the 1960s-where a young man is caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he'd love to be. Featuring an original doo-wop score, this is a tale about respect, loyalty, love and above all else: family.

A BRONX TALE's Original Broadway Cast Album is available on Ghostlight Records.

The show is produced by Tommy Mottola, the Dodgers, Tribeca Productions and Evamere Entertainment.

Related Articles