Public Viewing For Cicely Tyson Set For February 15
The viewing will be held at the Abyssinian Baptist Church in New York City.
On January 28, BroadwayWorld was saddened to report that stage and screen icon Cicely Tyson has died at age 96.
Today, Variety reports that Tyson's family has set as official public viewing date. The viewing will take place on February 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET at the Abyssinian Baptist Church in New York City.
COVID-19 protocols will be in place, with social distancing and mask-wearing enforced. Photography will not be permitted.
Read more on Variety.
Cicely Tyson won a 2013 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Play for her performance in The Trip to Bountiful and was also nominated for an Emmy Award for the 2014 television movie version.
Best known for her ground-breaking double Emmy Award-winning performance as Jane in "The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman," Miss Tyson was also nominated for an Academy Award for Sounder. She then received her third Emmy Award for "The Oldest Living Confederate Widow Tells All" and was also nominated for her performances in "Roots," "King," "Sweet Justice," "The Marva Collins Story" and "A Lesson Before Dying".
Her many film credits include the upcoming Showing Roots, The Heart Is A Lonely Hunter, Fried Green Tomatoes, Because of Winn-Dixie, Hoodlum, Diary of a Mad Black Woman, Madea's Family Reunion, Why Did I Get Married Too?, The Help, Alex Cross. Broadway credits include The Corn Is Green, Trumpets of the Lord, A Hand Is On The Gate, Cool World and Jolly's Progress.
Off-Broadway, she appeared in the long-running production of Jean Genet's The Blacks. Miss Tyson has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In 1995, a middle school in East Orange, NJ was named for her. Following Miss Tyson's involvement in 2009, she was able to open a new $143 million state-of-the-art kindergarten through High School renamed the Cicely L. Tyson Community School of Performing and Fine Arts.
In 2018, Tyson received an honorary Oscar from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. In 2016, Tyson was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian award. Tyson has been a champion of civil liberties for decades and has been a recipient of top honors from the NAACP and the Kennedy Center.
Read her full obituary on BroadwayWorld here.
Featured at the Theatre ShopT-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
More Hot Stories For You
-
Samantha Barks Announces Engagement to Alex Michael Stoll!
Samantha Barks has announced her engagement to fellow Broadway actor Alex Michael Stoll. The pair appeared in Pretty Woman the Musical on Broadway tog...
IN THE HEIGHTS Director Jon M. Chu Will Helm WICKED Film Adaptation
Good news! Jon M. Chu, who helmed the big screen adaptation of In the Heights (coming to HBO Max this June), will also direct the much anticipated Wic...
Broadway Jukebox: Bundle Up with 25 Songs for a Broadway Snow Day!
Bundle up! 2021 has begun and winter has officially arrived! As the temperatures drop and the winds of winter howl, have your very own Broadway snow d...
Laura Benanti, Tony Shalhoub, Santino Fontana and More Featured in Audible Theater's Spring 2021 Slate
Audible Inc. today announced Audible Theater’s slate of Spring 2021 releases, which will feature performances from Tony Award winners Laura Benanti (N...
Brett Boles is Deconstructing Broadway's Best Songs on New TikTok Series- THE M. TEA
Brett Boles, an award-winning musical theatre composer/lyricist, high school choir teacher, and longtime member of the BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatr...
Patrick Page, Jordan Barbour and More to Star in Shakespeare@Home's JULIUS CAESAR Radio Play
Actors from Broadway and London’s West End are teaming up for the Shakespeare@ Home, all-free radio play Julius Caesar, which launches Monday February...