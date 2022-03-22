Psychic Medium Matt Fraser Comes to the Palladium Next Month

Matt Fraser, America's Top Psychic Medium and Star of the hit series Meet the Frasers on E! Entertainment, is appearing live at his first NYC event at the Palladium on Times Square, Saturday, April 30 at 8:00 pm EST. Tickets are available at TicketMaster.

Matt Fraser's sold-out live events, television appearances, and spiritual teachings have allowed him to bring healing, hope and laughter to a global audience of fans and followers from all around the world. From heartfelt emotional readings to stunning revelations, Fraser has audiences on the edge of their seats with his outrageous personality and unique approach to mediumship.

His readings lead guests through a roller-coaster of emotions from touching moments to laughter, turning skeptics into believers with stunning details. His dynamic readings frequently include names, dates, and locations he couldn't know, only adding to his long-established reputation as one of the most credible mediums in the world. Matt is also the author of the best seller, When Heaven Calls, published by Gallery a division of Simon and Schuster Ltd. His upcoming book is titled, WE NEVER DIE, Secrets of The Afterlife publishing date is August 23, 2022.

Matt recently did a reading and solved the mystery of a dad's passing and delivered heart felt messages.

EVENT: Psychic Medium Matt Fraser at The Palladium Theater

DATE: Saturday, April 30, 2022

TIME: 8:00 pm EST

LOCATION: 1515 Broadway, NYC, NY 10036

TICKETS: Ticket Master https://www.TicketMaster.com

Matt has caught the attention of major media outlets across the nation including the many newspapers. People Magazine, People TV, Daily Mail TV, KTLA and other TV stations across America. He has been on many radio shows and is a sought-after guest on popular TV shows such as The Real Housewives, FOX, ABC, NBC, Botched and Kelly Clarkson.

Seeing Matt LIVE doing readings is so much more than a show-it is the most powerful family reunion with Heaven ever to be experienced.