UK Dolly Parton Musical Halted Due To Homophobic Audience Outbursts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Performances of Here You Come Again, a Dolly Parton-inspired musical currently touring th UK, had to be paused when homophobic abuse was directed at the stage, according to actor Stevie Webb.

Webb shared on TikTok that during a show at Manchester’s Opera House, the cast walked off after a woman reacted with outrage over the presence of a gay character. A similar incident happened days later when a man had to be removed from the audience.

Webb added that incidents of this sort had happened nearly every week. He noted the show's London performances as being particularly egregious.

Webb noted that touring the show has been an eye-opener, revealing just how many people still can’t tolerate LGBTQ+ representation on stage.

Theater operator ATG Entertainment responded, stating they have a “zero tolerance” policy for abusive behavior and will remove anyone engaging in it.

About HERE YOU COME AGAIN

Fans can enjoy all of Dolly Parton’s biggest hits, brought together in a rollicking and joyful new musical comedy, fully authorized by Dolly herself. Packed with iconic songs like Jolene, 9 to 5, Islands in the Stream, I Will Always Love You, Here You Come Again and more, this lively and touching new musical tells the story of a diehard fan whose imagined version of international icon Dolly Parton gets him through trying times.