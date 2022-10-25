Print Center New York's Main Gallery Named After Renowned Art Collector Jordan Schnitzer

Print Center New York announced today the pledge of $1.5 million by real estate developer and renowned art collector Jordan Schnitzer. In recognition of the generous gift, Print Center New York will name the main gallery in its new space the "Jordan Schnitzer Gallery" and host a reception on Friday, October 28th, 2022, at 6 p.m. at 535 West 24th Street to celebrate Print Week New York and Mr. Schnitzer's gift.

One of the world's leading art collectors, Jordan Schnitzer has amassed more than 20,000 works of art by prominent artists such as Louise Bourgeois, Kara Walker and Jasper Johns. Dedicated to the advancement of art, Schnitzer frequently lends his works from his collection to institutions free of charge. His commitment to the advancement of prints is a natural fit for Print Center New York's mission of promoting and advocating for the field of prints and the myriad artists who engage the medium.

"I love art! Inspired by my late mother, Arlene, who operated an art gallery in Portland, Oregon, I have been fortunate to not only have a passion for art around me, but to share art from my collections with many diverse audiences," said Jordan Schnitzer, President of the Jordan Schnitzer Family Foundation, "Print Center New York shares my passion to help everyone be inspired by so many amazing artists!"

Print Center New York (formerly International Print Center New York or IPCNY) celebrated the launch of its brand-new exhibition space in a historic six-story building at its public opening on Saturday, October 8th, 2022. The inaugural exhibition Visual Record: The Materiality of Sound in Print opened in the Jordan Schnitzer Gallery with monumental success having more than 10 times the number of visitors than in Print Center New York's previous space. The gallery will allow Print Center New York the flexibility to use the space in a multitude of ways, including exhibitions, artist programs, performances, and receptions. Designed by architect Markus Dochantschi of studioMDA, the new space is in the heart of New York's Chelsea art district at 535 West 24th Street, between 10th and 11th Avenues.

"We are excited to celebrate our new space and further define our role as a leader within the arts community," said Judy Hecker, Executive Director of Print Center New York. "With Jordan's generous leadership gift, we have the added security of being able to plan our ambitious programming further out, on a broader and more prominent platform, and fulfill our goal of championing the remarkably versatile and relevant medium of printmaking," Ms. Hecker continued.