Works & Process alumnae Princess Lockerooo will present Waack to the Future on Sunday, July 27, 2025, at House of Yes, 2 Wyckoff Avenue, Brooklyn NY 11237. The internationally acclaimed Waack to the Future returns to House of Yes for a dazzling night of dance, fashion, and cultural pride. This global Waacking showdown unites top dancers from around the world to celebrate rhythm, identity, and self-expression. General admission tickets are $36.05 and can be purchased at houseofyes.org/calendar.

Leading up to the Sunday night extravaganza, all are invited to step into the groove with judges Mark Star, Wizzard, and Bill Goodson for an immersive waacking experience at Ailey Extension in New York's largest building dedicated to dance, 405 West 55th Street, NY, NY 10019. On Friday, July 25 and Saturday, July 26, the organizations will host three workshops where participants can learn the groove and musicality of this electrifying dance style, followed by an inspiring panel discussion about the history, identity, and power of the waacking movement. For more details on how to join in the dance, please visit ailey.org/classes.

Waacking, born in the Black and gay underground clubs of 1970s Los Angeles and popularized on Soul Train, has re-emerged as a worldwide phenomenon, garnering over 180 million TikTok tags and inspiring a new generation.

This year's theme, "Decades of Rhythm," takes audiences on a musical journey from disco to today's top hits. Expect a thrilling 1-on-1 dance battle, stunning performances, and a costume contest where guests are encouraged to dress in the style of their favorite decade.

Guests are encouraged to dress up in looks inspired by Disco, Donna Summer, David Bowie, Bell-bottoms, Fringe, Sylvester, Neon, Grace Jones, Glitter, Shoulder pads, Y2K Futurism, Butterfly clips, Missy Elliott, xxtina, Low-rise jeans, Clubbing Eleganza, Doc Martens, and more. Anything goes - it's creativity that's most important.

Founded by Princess Lockerooo (Samara Cohen-O'Neal)-global Waacking ambassador, producer, director, educator, and viral dance sensation-Waack to the Future is more than a battle: it's a celebration of history, queerness, and the power of self-love and community.

Experiences available to guests include:

The Dance Battle

Waacking is more than movement-it's a visual symphony. Dancers conduct the music with their bodies, channeling decades of rhythm into show-stopping performances. Expect fierce energy, high drama, and unmatched musicality.

Costume Contest

Serve your decade and slay the runway. From Studio 54 sparkle to 2000s cyber pop, it's your time to shine.

Choreographer Showcase

Enjoy five curated works by rising choreographers, each interpreting a signature decade from the 70s to now in bold, innovative ways.

Immersive Art & Vibes

Get lost in the magic with interactive art, surprises, and celebratory energy that make Waack to the Future not just an event-but an experience.

Meet the Judging Panel:

Bill Goodson - Renowned choreographer to icons like Diana Ross and dancer for Michael Jackson and The Jacksons, Goodson helped bring Waacking into the global spotlight during Ross's legendary '70s tour. He brings a lifetime of dance history and excellence to this year's judging panel.

Mark Starr - A celebrated dancer from Soul Train and American Bandstand, Starr is also a pioneering DJ and cultural icon whose roots in the original Waacking and disco scene continue to inspire generations. His presence bridges the early days of Waacking to today's renaissance.

JEMIN - Representing the new wave of Waacking, South Korea's JEMIN has become a global viral sensation through his magnetic style and precise musicality. He joins the judging panel as a symbol of Waacking's global evolution.

DJ Wizzard - A rising star of the new generation, Wizzard has become one of the top Waacking DJs globally, spinning at battles and festivals around the world. Known for his deep knowledge of the culture, he blends archival research with fresh sounds- digging through digital crates to honor Waacking's disco roots while pushing the sound forward. This year, he brings both his turntables and his cultural insight to Waack to the Future as the event's official DJ.

About PRINCESS LOCKEROOO

Princess Lockerooo is a Bessie award-winning choreographer, global ambassador for the dance style Waacking, and an accomplished leader in the field of dance. She has spread Waacking to over 27 countries, utilizing it as a tool to build communities and promote self-love. Her work has been featured on television platforms such as "So You Think You Can Dance?" "America's Got Talent," and "Dancing With the Stars," and she has worked with top pop artists such as Madonna, Jody Watley and Icona Pop. She is also a philanthropist and LGBTQ rights activist, who collaborates with and raises funds for various organizations.

About HOUSE OF YES

We are a collective of creatives, performers and innovators who live to support artistic expression, performance, nightlife and community. Our home is the House of Yes in Bushwick Brooklyn - our venue and incubation space fueled by passion and designed to inspire. Together we build intimate experiences, spectacular entertainment, killer parties and outrageous events anywhere and everywhere.

House of Yes was created in 2007 by Kae Burke and Anya Sapozhnikova, two best friends who just wanted to make art and have a good time. With lots of help and lots of love, the original idea of House of Yes has transformed into a reality beyond what anyone ever imagined.

Works & Process Lead Donors

Lead funding provided by Adam and Abigail Flatto, Ford Foundation, Bart Friedman and Wendy Stein, Howard Gilman Foundation, Christian Humann Foundation, Leon Levy Foundation, National Endowment for the Arts, NYC Department of Cultural Affairs, Stephen Kroll Reidy, Rockefeller Brothers Fund, Caroline M. Sharp, The Evelyn Sharp Foundation, Eugene and Jean Stark, and Anonymous.

Additional support provided by Jody and John Arnhold, Jeff and Susan Campbell, Cate Caruso, Stuart H. Coleman and Meryl Rosofsky, Duke Dang and Charles E. Rosen, Lucy and Philip Dobrin, Elizabeth Sharp Edens and Wes Edens, The Fanwood Foundation, Agnes Gund, Mertz Gilmore Foundation, New York State Council on the Arts, Denise and Andrew Saul, Randall Sharp, and the Simian Foundation.

Works & Process is supported, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council; the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature; and an award from the National Endowment for the Arts.

About Works & Process

Championing performing artists and their creative process for each step from studio to stage, Works & Process features artists both those from the world's largest organizations and emerging new talent. Works & Process amplifies performing arts traditions that transcend the stage, and encourage audiences to spectate, participate, and continue the conversation beyond the stage. Works & Process programs blend artist discussion and performance highlights, with post-performance receptions at Guggenheim New York and beyond. During the summer, Works & Process curates and presents free outdoor dance programs with Manhattan West and City Parks Foundation's SummerStage.

Works & Process Artists-in-Residence are provided with commissions and made-to-measure LaunchPAD creative residencies that are fully funded and sequenced, offering 24/7 studio availability, on-site housing, health insurance enrollment access, industry-leading residency fees, and transportation to fifteen residency partners across MA, NJ, NY, and VT.

Works and Process, Inc. is a registered 501(c)(3) organization. Tax ID: 13-3592291

Stay connected: @worksandprocess