Photo Flash: Princess Cruises Celebrates BORN TO DANCE Premiere with Stephen Schwartz

Princess Cruises celebrated the New York premiere of "Born to Dance," the latest offering from its first-of-its-kind partnership with Stephen Schwartz, Oscar, Grammy and Tony Award-winning composer of "Wicked," "Godspell," and "Pippin." Joining Schwartz aboard Regal Princess for the premiere was director/creator Daniel C. Levine ("Les Miserables," "Mamma Mia!"). Scroll down for photos from the premiere!

Born to Dance celebrates the aspirations, hurdles and triumphs of professional dancers, as told through tributes to Broadway's greatest choreography in a feel-good story. Princess audiences get a glimpse of what it takes to be a dancer, the highs and lows and that driving need to dance brought to life by some of Broadway's most famous hits including "West Side Story," "A Chorus Line," "Chicago" and more. A who's-who of acclaimed choreographers and dancers virtually join the multi-media production, tracing the journey of the great artists and shows that made musical theater history.

Overseeing the creative development of four entertainment shows for Princess Cruises, Schwartz brings together an illustrious team of Broadway talent to support the productions through direction and design.

"Born to Dance" is created and directed by Levine and is now showing aboard Golden Princess, Grand Princess, Star Princess, and Regal Princess. Additional creative team talent includes costume design by six time Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, musical arrangement by Bryan Perri ("Wicked"), choreography by Al Blackstone ("So You Think You Can Dance"), and scenic design by Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt.

Find more information, visit princess.com/borntodance.

Photos courtesy Princess Cruises

