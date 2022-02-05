Prime Latino Media to Host VALENTINE TO INDEPENDENT LATINO MULTIMEDIA MAKERS & PERFORMING ARTISTS

Prime Latino Media (PLM) is set to host a virtual event to honor Latinos in the media industry. The zoom event, A Valentine to the Community of Independent Latino Multimedia-Makers and Performing Artists, will also honor actors and musicians. The presentation will be in both English and Spanish and will be broadcast from the East Coast to the Caribbean (Cuba, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic) on February 9, 2022 from 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm (EST). To watch the event on zoom, click here.

The PLM founder and the event host, TíoLouie/Louis E. Perego Moreno will be hosting the Zoom. There will also be a tribute honoring ten outstanding individuals who have given selflessly for the benefit of others and have been selected as the 2022 PRIME LATINO MEDIA Community Service of the Year Award recipients. The recipients are José Bayona, Vagabond Beaumont, Omar Camilo, Maria Escobar, Sonia Fritz Macias, Lilian Jimenez, Iris Morales, Fernando Ramirez, Felix Rodriguez, Rosalba Rolón, and Alvan Colón Lespier.

Established in 2012 by bilingual (Spanish/English) content producer and educator and mentor, TíoLouie/Louis E. Perego Moreno, PRIME LATINO MEDIA (PLM) is the largest network from the East Coast to the Caribbean (Cuba, Domincan Republic and Puerto Rico) of independent Latino multimedia-makers, actors and musicians in the metro-New York area. Network members meet at PRIME LATINO MEDIA Salón, New York metropolitan area's only monthly network gathering in which over 250 narrative and documentary filmmakers, programmers, casting agents, television and digital media producers and actors have been interviewed by event host TíoLouie.